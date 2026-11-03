Eliminating Static Without Electricity - MEC Industries Introduces The Powerless ECO Ionizer
|Product name
|Powerless ECO Ionizer
|Item code
|M39E-007 (NX-1)
|Ion generation mode
|AC 10khz
|Decay time
| Avg 0.2sec
(±1,000v→100v)
|Ion balance
|Within±10v
|Rating voltage
|12V-Internal generator
|Air injection volume
|80~120L/m
|Air pressure
|3~6 bar
|Distance
|20~40cm
|Warranty period
|1 year
|Weight
|230g
|Temperature range
|5~50°C
Features
The product also features a compact design, easy operation and maintenance, airflow control, and ATEX and CE certification. Potential applications include electronics assembly, printing and coating, plastic injection, film and packaging, and automotive painting processes.
Furthermore, weighing only 230 grams and requiring no electrical cable, the Powerless ECO Ionizer is easy to handle and can help significantly reduce operator fatigue, especially during extended periods of use.
By removing the need for electrical power, the Powerless ECO Ionizer offers a distinctive alternative to conventional ion guns, particularly for industrial environments where simplified installation and power-free operation are valuable.
MEC Industries
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Tel: +82-2-419-5020
E-mail:...
Website:
Media Contact:
S. E. Cho
General Manager, Overseas Sales and Marketing Team
Tel: +82-2-419-5020
Email:... (Media Inquiries Only)
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