Eliminating Static Without Electricity - MEC Industries Introduces The Powerless ECO Ionizer

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Powerless ECO Ionizer Eliminates Static Without Electricity

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEC Industries introduces the Powerless ECO Ionizer, a static-control device that operates without an external electrical power supply. Unlike conventional corona-type ionizers, which require electricity to function, the Powerless ECO Ionizer uses compressed air to generate positive and negative ions, eliminating the need for both an electric power source and a battery. Static electricity remains a major concern in manufacturing environments. Even when personnel, worktables, and floors are properly grounded, insulating materials can retain electrical charges for extended periods, potentially causing failures in sensitive devices. Ionizers are commonly used to neutralize these charges, but traditional systems depend on electrical power. New Way of Operating

The Powerless ECO Ionizer takes a different approach. When the operator pulls the trigger, high-pressure air is supplied to the ionizer, automatically activating a special internal generator that produces positive and negative ions. This simple mechanism allows the device to neutralize static without requiring an electrical connection. Specification

Product name Powerless ECO Ionizer Item code M39E-007 (NX-1) Ion generation mode AC 10khz Decay time Avg 0.2sec

(±1,000v→100v) Ion balance Within±10v Rating voltage 12V-Internal generator Air injection volume 80~120L/m Air pressure 3~6 bar Distance 20~40cm Warranty period 1 year Weight 230g Temperature range 5~50°C



Features

The product also features a compact design, easy operation and maintenance, airflow control, and ATEX and CE certification. Potential applications include electronics assembly, printing and coating, plastic injection, film and packaging, and automotive painting processes.

Furthermore, weighing only 230 grams and requiring no electrical cable, the Powerless ECO Ionizer is easy to handle and can help significantly reduce operator fatigue, especially during extended periods of use.

By removing the need for electrical power, the Powerless ECO Ionizer offers a distinctive alternative to conventional ion guns, particularly for industrial environments where simplified installation and power-free operation are valuable.

MEC Industries

Seoul, Republic of Korea

Tel: +82-2-419-5020

E-mail:...

Website:

Media Contact:

S. E. Cho

General Manager, Overseas Sales and Marketing Team

Tel: +82-2-419-5020

Email:... (Media Inquiries Only)

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