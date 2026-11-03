'Congress, INDIA Bloc Turning Frustration Into Politics Of Anarchy': CM Yogi

MENAFN - IANS) Gorakhpur, Nov 4 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the Congress and the INDIA bloc of turning their frustration over repeated electoral defeats into what he termed a“politics of anarchy”, asserting that disrespecting the people's mandate reflected a lack of clarity, capacity and credibility among their leaders.

CM Yogi made the remarks ahead of participating in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' padyatra in Gorakhpur, alongside party National President Nitin Nabin.

In a statement posted on X, the Chief Minister said (in Hindi), "The Congress and INDIA alliance, which is setting new records of defeat in elections, has now turned their frustration into a politics of anarchy. There is a complete lack of clarity, capacity, and credibility among their leaders. Disrespecting the mandate is the result of this very mindset.”

Calling for public awareness against what he described as anarchy, CM Yogi said he would participate in the padyatra to uphold democratic values and protect the dignity of democracy.

“Taking a resolve to awaken the public against this anarchy and to protect the dignity of democracy, I will participate today in the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' padyatra organised in Gorakhpur with the honourable national president of @BJP4India, Shri @NitinNabin ji,” he said.

“Under the illustrious leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, we are committed to safeguarding India's great democracy,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP National President Nitin Nabin is undertaking an organisational visit to Gorakhpur, during which he will lead the party's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march and hold a series of meetings with senior party functionaries to fine-tune preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Nabin will reach Gorakhpur on Wednesday morning and lead the padyatra in the afternoon. According to the programme schedule shared on the X handle of the BJP National President's Office, the march will begin at 12.10 p.m. from Maharana Pratap Inter College and conclude at Mata Kali Temple near the Sardar Patel statue.

Following the march, Nabin will attend a meeting with members of the intellectual community at 3.30 p.m. at Annexy Bhawan, Taramandal. He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with public representatives at the same venue at 5 p.m.