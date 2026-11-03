TN: Heavy Rain Forecast For Theni, Coimbatore

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 4 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Theni and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, as the severe cyclonic storm 'Murasu' weakened after crossing the southern Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole.

According to the weather department, the severe cyclonic storm, which was positioned over the west-central Bay of Bengal on November 2, moved north-northwestwards before making landfall between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, between 3.30 a.m. and 5.30 a.m. on November 3.

Following landfall, the system continued moving north-northwestwards and gradually lost intensity. It weakened into a cyclonic storm and subsequently into a deep depression as it moved further inland.

Although the cyclone has weakened considerably, its associated atmospheric conditions are expected to influence rainfall activity across several parts of Tamil Nadu over the next two days.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Theni and Coimbatore districts on Wednesday, while several other parts of the state are likely to receive light to moderate showers.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with moderate rainfall likely in certain parts of the city.

The weather department has indicated that rainfall activity may vary across different localities depending on prevailing atmospheric conditions.

For Thursday, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts. Other parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to experience moderate rainfall. The latest forecast indicates that rainfall activity will remain concentrated in parts of western and southern Tamil Nadu, particularly districts adjoining the Western Ghats, where local weather conditions could contribute to heavier showers.

The weakening of Murasu marks a significant change in the weather system that had earlier posed a threat to the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. However, meteorological officials have cautioned that the dissipation of a cyclonic storm does not necessarily mean an immediate end to rainfall associated with the system.

Residents in areas forecast to receive heavy rainfall have been advised to remain alert to subsequent weather bulletins, particularly in vulnerable low-lying locations. The IMD is expected to continue monitoring atmospheric conditions and issuing district-specific rainfall forecasts as the system weakens further over land.