Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kolkata Rain, Temperature Drop Expected Before Festival

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kolkata wakes up to rain as a weather shift begins ahead of Kali Puja. While scattered showers and cloudy skies are expected across Bengal, temperatures may gradually dip, bringing a hint of winter to the festive season

Kolkata experienced rainfall in several areas early Wednesday, before sunrise. Although heavy rain is unlikely, the city is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day, with occasional light showers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast thunderstorms and rain in several parts of South Bengal. Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, Jhargram, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and South 24 Parganas are among the districts likely to receive rainfall.

Meanwhile, most other districts in South Bengal are expected to remain largely dry. In North Bengal, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri may experience rain and thunderstorms.

Cyclone Murasu made landfall near Ongole in Andhra Pradesh early Tuesday, with maximum wind speeds reaching approximately 120 kmph, according to the weather department.

The system has since weakened and is expected to move into Telangana, where it will gradually lose strength and turn into a low-pressure area.

As the cyclone weakens, weather conditions in West Bengal are expected to begin improving from Wednesday. However, the transition may be gradual, with cloudy skies and occasional rainfall continuing in some areas.

Although the IMD has not issued a specific winter forecast yet, temperatures in West Bengal may gradually fall in the days leading up to Kali Puja.

Minimum temperatures could drop by around 2–4 degrees Celsius, particularly during the night, bringing a noticeable change in the weather and a cooler feel to the evenings.

However, the festive period may not remain completely dry. The weather department has indicated that rainfall could continue in parts of West Bengal around Kali Puja, so residents may need to keep an eye on updated forecasts while making outdoor plans.