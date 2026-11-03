Gold, Silver Prices Today, November 4: Check Precious Metals Rates In Your City
|City
|22K Gold
|24K Gold
|Silver
|Delhi
|Rs 1,29,739
|Rs 1,41,637
|Rs 1,86,284
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,29,556
|Rs 1,41,436
|Rs 1,86,209
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,29,372
|Rs 1,41,236
|Rs 1,86,309
|Chennai
|Rs 1,29,817
|Rs 1,41,722
|Rs 1,86,309
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,29,730
|Rs 1,41,627
|Rs 1,86,369
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,29,785
|Rs 1,41,687
|Rs 1,86,244
Investors are now keeping a close watch on important developments in the United States, particularly the midterm elections, unemployment figures and upcoming Non-Farm Payrolls data. These indicators could offer further clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy direction and interest rate outlook.
Other factors likely to influence precious metal prices include crude oil movements, US inflation trends, expectations around Federal Reserve policy and industrial demand from technology, solar energy and electrification sectors.
Gold and silver prices may differ across Indian cities due to local taxes, transportation costs and other charges. Buyers planning jewellery purchases or silver investments should therefore check the prevailing rates in their respective cities before making a decision.
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