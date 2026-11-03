Cunha's Late Double Powers Man Utd's Stunning Comeback Against Roma

MENAFN - IANS) Manchester, Nov 4 (IANS) Manchester United produced a remarkable turnaround at Old Trafford, recovering from a two-goal deficit to defeat Roma 3-2 in the UEFA Champions League and secure a much-needed victory for head coach Michael Carrick, whose position had come under mounting pressure.

The result ended United's nine-match winless run and provided a significant morale boost after weeks of disappointing performances. However, the hosts looked in serious trouble early on as Roma capitalised on their defensive vulnerabilities to take control of the contest.

Matias Soule opened the scoring for the visitors before Donyell Malen converted a penalty to make it 2-0 inside the opening 17 minutes. The early setback further inflamed tensions at Old Trafford, where supporters staged a protest against the club's ownership, throwing green tennis balls onto the pitch and displaying their frustration through chants directed at the Glazer family, minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and director of football Jason Wilcox.

United's problems deepened when midfielder Carlos Baleba appeared to suffer a hamstring injury, forcing another concern on Carrick's already troubled evening.

The hosts, however, refused to surrender. Captain Bruno Fernandes gave United a route back into the match by converting a penalty, although he had to retake the spot-kick after an infringement inside the area invalidated his initial attempt.

The momentum gradually shifted towards the home side, with Bryan Mbeumo coming agonisingly close to drawing United level when his effort struck both posts. Roma's resistance eventually broke when Leonardo Balerdi failed to deal with a clearance, allowing Matheus Cunha to capitalise and restore parity.

With the contest approaching its closing stages, Cunha delivered the decisive blow, finding the net with a powerful finish from a difficult angle to complete United's extraordinary recovery and send Old Trafford into celebration.

The Brazilian's night ended in controversy, however, as he received a second yellow card in stoppage time for a foul on Balerdi. He had earlier been booked for removing his shirt during his goal celebration, leaving United to protect their slender advantage with 10 men.

The hosts held firm to secure their first victory in 54 days, giving Carrick some breathing space amid growing scrutiny. The comeback could prove an important turning point, although upcoming fixtures against Aston Villa, Liverpool and Sporting CP will provide a sterner test of whether United can build on the result.