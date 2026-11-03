IT Care KW Highlights Sublimation Printer Kits And Heavy-Duty Heat Press Equipment For Kuwaiti Entrepreneurs
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kuwait City, Kuwait, October 27, 2026 - IT Care KW is highlighting its range of sublimation printer kits and heat press equipment for entrepreneurs, small businesses and creative studios in Kuwait. The collection brings together printers, transfer equipment and supporting materials for businesses looking to produce customised products, including printed apparel, mugs, bags and personalised gifts. The range is available through the IT Care website.
The offering forms part of IT Care's Print Factory range, which brings together equipment and supplies for sublimation, heat transfer, vinyl cutting and other creative production applications. Rather than sourcing every component separately, customers can explore printer bundles that combine selected machines with materials such as sublimation ink, transfer paper, heat-resistant tape and product blanks.
Among the available options are the Epson L8050 A4 Sublimation Pro Crafting Combo and the Epson L18050 A3+ Sublimation Starter Combo. The L8050 bundle is configured for A4 printing and includes six-colour sublimation ink, sublimation paper, heat-resistant tape and mugs. The L18050 bundle supports larger A3+ output and includes a selection of transfer materials and blanks for different project types.
The equipment range also includes flat heat press machines designed for applying transfers to suitable materials. The BestSub Automatic Flat Heat Press, for example, features a 38 × 38 cm pressing area, automatic opening and a pull-out platen. IT Care also lists a Craft Express Auto Flat Drawer Heat Press, with adjustable temperature and timing controls. Availability can vary by model.
For entrepreneurs, selecting equipment involves more than choosing a printer or press. The intended product, print dimensions, transfer method, expected order volume and available workspace all influence the setup. A small home-based business producing mugs and occasional personalised gifts may need a different combination from a studio handling larger apparel designs or regular custom orders.
Consumables are another important part of the production process. IT Care's sublimation supplies collection includes materials used alongside compatible printers and presses, while its heat press collection provides access to equipment for different transfer applications. Buyers should check material compatibility, printer ink configuration and the recommended operating settings before purchasing a complete setup.
Through its Print Factory range, IT Care KW aims to make it easier for Kuwait's entrepreneurs and creative businesses to explore equipment and supplies in one place. Customers can browse the sublimation printer collection and compare available bundles according to their production requirements.
About IT Care KW
IT Care KW, powered by Badri Computers, is a premier Kuwait-based provider of advanced printing solutions, office technology, creative crafting tools, and electronics accessories. With over 22 years of market leadership, the company serves corporate enterprises, creative entrepreneurs, educational facilities, and individual buyers. Customers can explore the full catalog of industrial equipment, printers, and genuine consumables online at itcare or visit their prominent regional showrooms in Kuwait City, Hawally, and Fahaheel.
The offering forms part of IT Care's Print Factory range, which brings together equipment and supplies for sublimation, heat transfer, vinyl cutting and other creative production applications. Rather than sourcing every component separately, customers can explore printer bundles that combine selected machines with materials such as sublimation ink, transfer paper, heat-resistant tape and product blanks.
Among the available options are the Epson L8050 A4 Sublimation Pro Crafting Combo and the Epson L18050 A3+ Sublimation Starter Combo. The L8050 bundle is configured for A4 printing and includes six-colour sublimation ink, sublimation paper, heat-resistant tape and mugs. The L18050 bundle supports larger A3+ output and includes a selection of transfer materials and blanks for different project types.
The equipment range also includes flat heat press machines designed for applying transfers to suitable materials. The BestSub Automatic Flat Heat Press, for example, features a 38 × 38 cm pressing area, automatic opening and a pull-out platen. IT Care also lists a Craft Express Auto Flat Drawer Heat Press, with adjustable temperature and timing controls. Availability can vary by model.
For entrepreneurs, selecting equipment involves more than choosing a printer or press. The intended product, print dimensions, transfer method, expected order volume and available workspace all influence the setup. A small home-based business producing mugs and occasional personalised gifts may need a different combination from a studio handling larger apparel designs or regular custom orders.
Consumables are another important part of the production process. IT Care's sublimation supplies collection includes materials used alongside compatible printers and presses, while its heat press collection provides access to equipment for different transfer applications. Buyers should check material compatibility, printer ink configuration and the recommended operating settings before purchasing a complete setup.
Through its Print Factory range, IT Care KW aims to make it easier for Kuwait's entrepreneurs and creative businesses to explore equipment and supplies in one place. Customers can browse the sublimation printer collection and compare available bundles according to their production requirements.
About IT Care KW
IT Care KW, powered by Badri Computers, is a premier Kuwait-based provider of advanced printing solutions, office technology, creative crafting tools, and electronics accessories. With over 22 years of market leadership, the company serves corporate enterprises, creative entrepreneurs, educational facilities, and individual buyers. Customers can explore the full catalog of industrial equipment, printers, and genuine consumables online at itcare or visit their prominent regional showrooms in Kuwait City, Hawally, and Fahaheel.
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