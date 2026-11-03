MENAFN - GetNews)Photo: 24 Hour Home Buyers 24 Hour Home Buyers trapped a feral male cat that was fathering litters of homeless kittens in its Hollywood area. PURRR neutered and vaccinated him at a very low cost, which means fewer unwanted kittens on local streets.

HOLLYWOOD, FL - November 3, 2026 - 24 Hour Home Buyers, a Hollywood home buyers company, trapped a feral male cat that had been breeding with female cats in the area and leaving many kittens without a home. PURRR neutered and vaccinated the cat at a very low cost. He was then released back into his territory.

Staff named him Blue boy. He is still homeless, but a neighbor and company staff feed him every day, and he is much healthier now. Neutered, he can no longer father new litters.

Key takeaways:



A feral male cat was breeding with female cats near 24 Hour Home Buyers, leaving many kittens without a home.

PURRR neutered and vaccinated the cat, named Blue boy, at a very low cost.

Blue boy went back to his own territory after the procedures. A neighbor and company staff now feed him every day, and he is much healthier.

One cat, many homeless kittens

The problem traced back to a single unsterilized male. He was breeding with the female cats in the area, and his litters left many kittens with no home. The Hollywood company's staff trapped him so the cycle would end with him.

“Our community is overrun with feral cats, and most are not sterilized or vaccinated, causing even more feral cats and unhealthy environments.”

- Jeanne Towne, Owner, manager, 24 Hour Home Buyers

Back in his territory

PURRR handled the neutering and vaccination at a very low cost. Blue boy was then returned to his territory, where he still lives outdoors without a home. Staff gave him his name.

Fed every day

The care did not stop at the release. A neighbor and the staff feed Blue boy daily, and he is much healthier than before he was trapped. For residents who see unsterilized feral cats on their own streets, his case shows that neutering and vaccination through PURRR cost very little. To ask the team about the effort, call 954-410-2445. The line is open 24 hours a day.

About 24 Hour Home Buyers

24 Hour Home Buyers is a home buyers company in Hollywood, Fla., that also operates as a home help service agency. It serves Hollywood, Davie, Miramar and Tamarac and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Learn more at 24hourhomebuyers or call 954-410-2445.