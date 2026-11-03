MENAFN - GetNews) Big Shawn's Painting Inc. of Buffalo, New York has been named Top-Rated Interior and Exterior Painting for 2026 by Meritly, based on a public review record of 5 stars from 198 reviews.

Buffalo, United States - November 3, 2026 - Big Shawn's Painting Inc., a locally owned painting contractor serving Buffalo and Erie County, has been named Top-Rated Interior and Exterior Painting for 2026 by Meritly, a recognition platform at meritly. The award is based on a public review record of 5 stars from 198 reviews at the time of recognition. Founded by Scott McCluskey, a former union painter with more than 25 years of painting experience, the company operates throughout Buffalo and surrounding communities.

The Top-Rated Interior and Exterior Painting award issued by Meritly recognises painting contractors based on their public review performance. Big Shawn's Painting Inc. earned the distinction with a 5-star rating compiled from 198 customer reviews. The recognition reflects feedback from residential and light commercial clients across Erie County who have used the company's services. Meritly evaluates businesses on publicly available review data to identify consistently high-performing service providers in communities nationwide.

What services does Big Shawn's Painting Inc. provide in Buffalo?

Big Shawn's Painting Inc. provides high-end residential and light commercial interior and exterior painting throughout Buffalo and Erie County. The company offers cabinet refinishing, popcorn ceiling removal, drywall repair, and surface preparation. Service areas include Buffalo, Depew, Amherst, Williamsville, Clarence, Tonawanda, Orchard Park, East Aurora, and nearby Erie County communities. The company was renamed in 2014 to honor Scott McCluskey's late father, Shawn, and operates with an emphasis on careful preparation, quality materials, and dependable crews.

Scott McCluskey brings more than 25 years of painting experience as a former union painter to the business. The company is built around respect for each customer's home throughout every phase of work. Big Shawn's Painting Inc. serves both residential homeowners and light commercial clients seeking professional interior painting Buffalo NY and exterior house painting services. The business approach combines technical skill developed over decades with attention to the details that matter to property owners in Western New York.

Scott McCluskey said of the company's approach, "We want every customer to feel that their home was treated with care, from the preparation through the final walkthrough. That's the standard my father Shawn believed in, and the one we work to uphold on every project."

In 2026, Big Shawn's Painting Inc. received the Quality Business Award for Best Painters in Buffalo for the fifth consecutive year, extending its run of recognition from 2022 through 2026. The continued recognition marks five years of consecutive acknowledgment from the Quality Business Award program alongside the new Meritly distinction.

About Big Shawn's Painting Inc.

Big Shawn's Painting Inc. is an award-winning painting contractor based in Buffalo, New York. The company serves residential and light commercial clients throughout Erie County with interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, and related preparation services. More information is available at bigshawns.