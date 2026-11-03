Animal Feed Store DMTC Consulting Brings Mineral Max Cattle Supplement To Celina Producers

MENAFN - GetNews)DMTC ConsultingDMTC Consulting now offers Mineral Max, a multi-action nutritional formula for cattle in the Celina area. Producers mix it into their existing mineral or feed at 1 gram per 100 pounds of body weight, with no special equipment.

CELINA, OH - November 3, 2026 - DMTC Consulting, an animal feed store serving Celina, now offers Mineral Max, a multi-action nutritional formula for cattle. It combines flavors, probiotics, yeast products, mycotoxin binders, essential minerals, essential oils and plant extracts. Together, those ingredients support rumen health, digestion and immune function while encouraging feed intake.

Producers add Mineral Max to the mineral or feed their herd already eats. The company says the formula has no withdrawal period and fits natural, antibiotic-free or grass-fed programs.

Key takeaways:



Cattle producers can now buy Mineral Max from the feed store.

The feeding rate is 1 gram per 100 pounds of body weight, mixed into an existing mineral or feed program.

The company says Mineral Max has no withdrawal period and suits antibiotic-free and grass-fed programs. Essential oils and botanicals in the formula are marketed as a natural fly, lice, mosquito and tick repellent.

What does Mineral Max do for cattle?

According to the store's product information, Mineral Max works in the gut to support a healthier rumen and better feed utilization. The company says it cuts E. coli, Clostridia and Coccidia by 90 percent or more. It also lists fewer pulls, less antibiotic use and lower death loss. Feed and water intake improve, the company says, and the formula adds stress support and mycotoxin protection.

How the formula is fed

No special equipment is needed. Producers stir Mineral Max into a herd's current mineral or feed at 1 gram per 100 pounds of body weight. Ingredients include corn gluten meal, dextrose, dried yeast culture, Bacillus subtilis and Bacillus licheniformis fermentation products, garlic powder and yucca schidigera extract. Eight essential oils round out the blend, among them oregano, thyme, cinnamon and clove bud.

A farmer's spring results

One farmer described feeding Mineral Max through the season, including the spring switch to green grass.

“I have been using Mineral Max for about 9 years now. The cows absolutely love it. I have seen less flies, no lice and better gut health in the spring when the green grass usually causes issues.”

- TM Florida, Farmer Testimonial

About DMTC Consulting

Established in 2016, the company is a feed store and farm supply shop based in Coldwater, Ohio. It serves customers in Celina and nearby communities, along with buyers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. The store is open seven days a week and stocks products for farming and agricultural needs. Learn more at dmtcconsultingllc.