Kristine Mirelle AI Helps Business Owners Build AI Versions Of Themselves For Video Content And Advertising

MENAFN - GetNews)Creating the clone is the easy part. Making it worth watching is where most people get stuck.

Kristine Mirelle AI is now accepting new clients into its core coaching and implementation program, designed for coaches, realtors, therapists, authors, wealth advisors, and other service-based business owners who need consistent video content and advertising but don't want their schedule to revolve around a camera.

The core offer isn't just about AI cloning. It's about what comes next.

Building an AI version of yourself is now a realistic afternoon project for most business owners. The tools are accessible. The setup is straightforward. What the tools don't teach is why the finished clone gets ignored, why the videos stop performing after the first few days, and why an AI-generated talking head saying the right words in the right voice can still produce a scroll-past in under two seconds. That's not a technology problem. It's a content problem, and it exists independently of whichever AI platform anyone chooses.

Kristine Mirelle's approach addresses both sides. Business owners learn to build a knowledge-trained AI clone that genuinely reflects their voice, their expertise, and their specific offer. They also learn the scripting mechanics, hook construction, and entertainment principles that determine whether someone watches past the opening three seconds. Those two skills, built together, produce something a cloning tool alone doesn't produce: content people actually want to watch.

Kristine Mirelle developed this approach by running it herself, under real constraints. She earned two ClickFunnels 2CC awards, founded Laugh My Ads Off, an ad production company, and has created AI video campaigns for ClickFunnels, The Life Coach School, solar lead generation companies, and insurance offers. She has spoken at Funnel Hacking Live in both 2022 and 2024, delivered an international keynote at Rainmaker Live in London, and built an online audience that has accumulated more than 70 million views and 250,000 social followers. Her authority on the content mechanics isn't credential-based. It's the result of applying these methods repeatedly, across different industries, different offers, and different platforms, and observing what drives performance and what kills it.

The program also speaks directly to a second audience: entrepreneurs who want to turn AI video advertising into a paid service. Consider someone who has worked through the process for their own brand, built the scripting discipline, and learned what makes an AI ad perform on Meta or TikTok. That same skill set is one other business owners in their industry genuinely need. Both paths, building for your own brand and offering it as a service, run through the same core implementation.

One limitation is worth naming plainly. An AI clone built on a weak script, a buried point, or an unclear offer will produce content that reflects those problems accurately. The AI doesn't fix the foundation. It expresses it. Business owners who see the strongest results from this type of system tend to have real expertise and something specific to say. The clone and the distribution work once that foundation is solid. For a closer look at why even well-built clones can underperform, the reasons an AI clone isn't getting clients often trace back to exactly these issues.

For business owners who've ever thought about filming content and then put it off again, the friction usually isn't laziness. It's the combination of not knowing what to say, not wanting to watch themselves on camera, and not having a reliable system for turning their knowledge into something worth a stranger's two minutes of attention. An AI clone, built and scripted the right way, changes that equation. The business owner supplies the expertise. The AI clone content system handles the production.

Full details on the program are at kristinemirelleai/program. Entrepreneurs who want to preview the approach before committing can access introductory material at kristinemirelleai/free-training.

About Kristine Mirelle

Kristine Mirelle is the founder of Kristine Mirelle AI and creator of a coaching and implementation system that teaches entrepreneurs how to build AI versions of themselves for content creation, video advertising, and expertise monetization. She has accumulated more than 70 million views online, earned two ClickFunnels 2CC awards, and produced AI video campaigns for brands including ClickFunnels and The Life Coach School. She founded Laugh My Ads Off, serves on the board of the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, and has spoken at Funnel Hacking Live and Rainmaker Live in London. Individual results vary. Nothing in this release constitutes a guarantee or representation of typical outcomes.