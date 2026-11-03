Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 4: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
|City
|Petrol (per litre)
|Diesel (per litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.76
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
Fuel prices vary between cities and states because of differences in Value Added Tax (VAT), transportation costs, freight charges and other local factors. State-specific taxation continues to play an important role in determining the final price consumers pay at petrol pumps.
Meanwhile, international crude oil prices witnessed fluctuations following a two-day decline. Traders are closely monitoring developments surrounding the ongoing US-Iran peace negotiations and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded near $97 per barrel after moving within a range of around $5. Brent crude, meanwhile, closed below $104 per barrel.
According to Bloomberg, citing a diplomat, Iran and the United States are reviewing fresh proposals from mediators aimed at resolving their differences. Iran's national security chief also expressed dissatisfaction with Washington's response, stating in a post on X that it had so far been "not satisfactory."
Tensions have continued around the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran stepping up attacks on vessels passing through the strategically important waterway. US President Donald Trump has also warned of renewed strikes following the midterm elections.
Brent crude has climbed more than 70% this year amid the nine-month conflict, disrupting supplies from the Persian Gulf and creating volatility in global energy markets.
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