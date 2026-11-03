Two Unidentified Projectiles Strike Tanker Off Coast Of Oman У Б

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An incident involving a tanker occurred off the coast of Oman. The vessel was struck by two unidentified projectiles.

This was reported by the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The incident was recorded 14 nautical miles northeast of the Omani coast, near the town of Lima. Two projectiles struck the tanker's engine room.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties as a result of the incident, and no reports of environmental damage have been received.