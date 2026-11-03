SSE Develops Sustainability Framework That Adapts To Different Small-Business Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The student-led organization combines owner and staff insights with energy analysis, project evaluation, and funding research to help businesses pursue practical improvements







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SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students for Sustainable Enterprise (SSE) has developed a repeatable, human-centered framework to help small businesses in the South Bay identify and pursue sustainability improvements suited to their operations. Refined through work with actual businesses, the framework combines a consistent assessment process with recommendations tailored to each business.

SSE is a student-led organization co-founded by executive directors Shreyas Chatterjee and Roshan Saxena that supports businesses in Cupertino, Sunnyvale, Saratoga, and the wider South Bay with energy and water assessments, improvement planning, and funding navigation.

A Consistent Process That Starts With People

SSE's framework begins with groundwork: business research and conversations with owners and employees.

Shreyas Chatterjee explains,“Our process begins with people rather than data alone. We research each business, speak with owners and staff, and develop a detailed understanding of how it operates day to day.”

SSE examines when equipment is used, which activities consume energy, what disruptions the business cannot tolerate, how decisions are made, and what financial or property constraints affect its options. This places firsthand operating knowledge alongside utility data, rather than relying on a standardized checklist or technical assessment alone.

“Working directly with business owners taught me not to force a framework onto them. You have to listen to their experience first and then tailor the solution around what they actually need. Those conversations reveal important operational details that cannot be found in a utility bill or generic assessment,” adds Chatterjee.

Building on people's feedback and experience, SSE combines it with analytical workflows that examine consumption, compare potential improvements, evaluate costs and benefits, and research applicable grants, incentives, and utility programs. According to Chatterjee and Saxena, the aim is to ensure recommendations are supported by analysis while reflecting the conditions in which a business operates.

Tailored Recommendations, Repeatable Methods, and Actual Results

SSE's framework follows a consistent workflow: identify an opportunity, understand the business's operations, compare feasible improvements, investigate relevant funding, and help the owner move toward an application or implementation.

Its framework is structured enough for student teams to learn and replicate, while remaining flexible enough to reflect each business's equipment, budget, property constraints, and operating needs.

Although the process is structured, Chatterjee and Saxena still emphasize that recommendations vary by business. For instance, a healthcare facility must preserve clinical operations and appropriate indoor conditions. A workshop may depend on equipment that cannot be interrupted during production. A florist or garden center may need to schedule improvements around inventory needs, store layout, and customer access.

This is where its local roots value the most. SSE's structured approach still brings specific business considerations into the assessment before a project is prioritized.

“Repeatable does not mean giving every business the same answer,” Saxena clarifies.“The goal isn't to eliminate the differences between businesses. It's to build a process that is structured enough to scale and flexible enough to respect those differences.”

And the initial result of SSE's framework is promising: According to SSE, its work across 17 South Bay businesses in different environments, including workshops, healthcare facilities, florists, and garden centers, has identified more than $105,000 in potential savings, approximately 600,000 kilowatt-hours in energy-reduction opportunities, and associated potential emissions reductions exceeding 120 metric tons.

For Saxena and Chatterjee, these results show how its framework does more than identify possible savings. It helps businesses understand which opportunities are realistic, what support could make them affordable, and what steps are needed to move from assessment to action.

Owners gain clearer evidence to prioritize improvements, pursue relevant funding, and advance sustainability plans that fit their operations. At the same time, student teams gain a repeatable method for delivering informed support without losing the local knowledge and personal relationships that make each recommendation useful.

Please visit SSE's website for more information.

About Students for Sustainable Enterprise (SSE)

Students for Sustainable Enterprise (SSE) is a student-led organization helping South Bay small businesses understand their energy and water use, evaluate improvements, choose relevant sustainability-based funding opportunities, and navigate the filing process.

Contact Details

Contact persons: Shreyas Chatterjee, Roshan Saxena

Company: Students for Sustainable Enterprise (SSE)

Website:

Email: ...

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