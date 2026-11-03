Icaur V25 Continues To Attract Overseas Attention Following Its Global Debut, With Design And Customization In The Spotlight



Unveiled globally at the 2026 iCAUR International User Summit, the iCAUR V25 has continued to attract media attention across markets including Europe, Australia, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Future Classic Design and factory-enabled customization capabilities have emerged as key highlights in overseas media coverage.

The summit showcased 20 customized vehicles, headlined by the official customized V25 Game Changer. Global user representatives experienced the V25 through multi-scenario test drives, giving positive feedback on ride comfort, power delivery and chassis performance.

WUHU, China, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The iCAUR V25 made its global debut on October 19 at the 2026 iCAUR International User Summit in Wuhu, China, completing the brand's V-series lineup alongside the iCAUR V23 and iCAUR V27. Since its debut, the V25 has continued to attract coverage from media in Europe, Australia, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Discussions around its Future Classic Design, customization capabilities and versatile driving performance have brought this customizable all-scenario SUV into the global spotlight.







[iCAUR V25]

Overseas Media Focus on Future Classic Design and Customization

Among overseas media coverage of the V25, Future Classic Design stands out as one of its key highlights. The V25 carries forward iCAUR's signature boxy stance, with a body height-to-width ratio of 0.96, giving it overall proportions close to 1:1. Its flat front fascia, clamshell hood and upright windshield create a clean, distinctive appearance. The iconic round LED headlamps combine LED modules with a thick-wall design, bringing modern technology to a classic lighting signature.

European media outlets noted that the V25's boxy silhouette and round headlamps evoke classic models. Some also highlighted the distinctive identity created by this design combination. Against an increasingly diverse landscape of new-energy SUV styling, the V25 establishes a distinct product identity through its rugged boxy form and classic design language.

Customization capabilities are another key focus of overseas media coverage. During development, the V25 was engineered with more than 20 factory-reserved expansion interfaces, together with a 1.8-ton towing capacity and a 6 kW V2L external power supply function. These features give owners greater flexibility to adapt their vehicles to different interests and usage scenarios. The factory-reserved interface design also allows customization to build on the vehicle's original structure and safety design.

This product concept took center stage in the customized-vehicle showcase at the summit. iCAUR displayed 20 customized vehicles in total: three official customized vehicles based on the V23, V25 and V27 - the V23 Forge, V25 Game Changer and V27 Sun Roam - alongside 17 independently customized vehicles. The different models and customization styles illustrated the wide range of possibilities for design expression and personalization across the V series. Meanwhile, interactive experiences with the AiMOGA Robot, an intelligent technology partner featured in the brand showroom, offered a glimpse into how iCAUR aims to connect with users beyond vehicle customization.

The V25 Game Changer draws inspiration from gaming culture, expressing a distinctive personality through controller-inspired details and joystick-themed color combinations. The three official customized vehicles are scheduled to enter global markets starting in early 2027, giving more users the opportunity to experience iCAUR's customization offerings.







[Official Customized Vehicle V25 Game Changer]

Multi-Scenario Test Drives Showcase the V25's Driving Performance

Beyond exterior design and customization, the V25's real-world driving performance was also an important part of the user experience at the summit. At the V Family multi-scenario test-drive camp, user representatives from markets around the world experienced the V25's throttle response, driving stability and chassis performance across highways, winding roads, uneven surfaces and muddy terrain.

An Australian test-drive participant commented that the V25 offers a comfortable ride, remaining stable over rough surfaces while providing ample power. A participant from the UAE praised the suspension performance, noting the vehicle's smooth ride over muddy and hilly terrain, as well as its responsive acceleration. Other participants were impressed by its power delivery on muddy ground and expressed interest in experiencing its capabilities across a wider range of outdoor driving conditions.







[At the test-drive camp, a guest from Australia shares test drive impressions]

These on-site comments reflect the V25's underlying powertrain and chassis technologies. The V25 is available in REEV (Range-Extended Electric Vehicle) and BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) configurations. The REEV variant is equipped with the Golden REEV system, achieving a peak thermal efficiency of 44.5% and a fuel-to-electricity conversion rate of 3.71 kWh/L. It offers five intelligent energy management modes - Forced EV, EV Priority, Hybrid, Fuel Priority and Forced Charging - to meet the energy needs of different driving scenarios.

In terms of driving dynamics, the V25 features the i-AWD (intelligent All-Wheel Drive) system, developed on the i-SWIFT agile handling platform. The system automatically switches between two-wheel and four-wheel drive according to road conditions and distributes torque between the wheels within milliseconds. Its dual motors deliver a combined output of 335 kW and peak torque of 505 N·m, providing strong performance on both urban roads and unpaved terrain.







[iCAUR V25 Crossing Muddy Terrain at the Test-Drive Camp]

Balancing Space, Comfort and Safety, from Design to Daily Use

For everyday usability, the V25 is designed with a focus on space efficiency, convenient storage and ride comfort. Its cabin incorporates 41 storage compartments, while the trunk offers up to 1,549 L of capacity. The BEV version also features a front trunk and a 22 L underfloor storage compartment. The front seats can be folded flat to create a two-person resting area together with the rear seats. Combined with an opening panoramic sunroof and an electric sunshade, this layout offers added convenience for outdoor leisure.

In terms of comfort, the front seats feature ventilation, heating and power adjustment. The driver's seat also comes with memory and welcome functions. A 15-speaker audio system further enhances the everyday driving experience.

In terms of safety, the V25 is developed in line with mainstream global five-star safety standards. It features a box-type body structure with five horizontal and six vertical structural beams. High-strength steel and above-grade steel account for 80% of the body structure, which delivers torsional rigidity of 30,000 N·m/deg. The vehicle is equipped with six standard airbags plus a front center airbag, as well as L2 intelligent driving assistance, a 540° high-definition surround-view camera system and APA automatic parking assist, providing support for everyday driving.

From its global debut and continued overseas media coverage to hands-on user experiences across different driving scenarios, the iCAUR V25 has progressively demonstrated its strengths in design, performance, space and customization. For iCAUR, Future Classic means not only carrying forward timeless design elements, but also leaving room for users to express their individuality and explore new ways of using their vehicles. As the V25 enters global markets, iCAUR will continue to focus on product innovation and customization, bringing a wider range of products and experiences to users across different markets.

Classic Never Fades. Make It Yours.

About iCAUR

Chery Group's iCAUR is a new energy automotive brand driven by Future Classic Design and technology. Guided by its design philosophy, iCAUR combines classic design elements with modern aesthetics and technology to develop distinctive vehicles for urban mobility and outdoor exploration. With a focus on product innovation and customization, iCAUR offers diverse vehicle choices and personalization options, extending its brand experience through user services and a growing range of user engagements initiatives.

iCAUR's product portfolio is supported by technologies including i-AWD intelligent electric all-wheel drive and the REEV Golden Range Extender, delivering performance and capability for a range of driving conditions. With a growing presence in more than 40 markets worldwide, iCAUR continues to expand its international business and user engagements, guided by its brand belief: Classic Never Fades.

Serena Wang

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Website: iCAUR GLOBAL WEB

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