Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Zhejiang and Schleswig-Holstein Mark 40 Years of Partnership with Cultural Celebration in Kiel

04.11.2026 / 02:20 CET/CEST

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KIEL, Germany, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhejiang Province and Schleswig-Holstein marked the 40th anniversary of their sister-region partnership with a celebration in Kiel on October 28. Since the partnership began in 1986, the two regions have developed extensive cooperation in trade and investment, science and technology, education and academic exchanges, culture and tourism, and the marine sector. During the ceremony, He Zhongwei, Vice Governor of Zhejiang Province, and Daniel Günther, Minister-President of Schleswig-Holstein, reflected on four decades of cooperation and said they looked forward to further strengthening ties in the years ahead. A commemorative film produced for the anniversary by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism was warmly received by guests from both regions. A cultural performance jointly organized by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism and the Schleswig-Holstein State Chancellery celebrated the friendship between the two regions through music and dance. Artists from the Zhejiang Xiaobaihua Yue Opera Theatre and Zhejiang dancers presented an excerpt from the classic Yue opera The Eighteen Farewells, alongside a classical dance performance of The Butterfly Lovers. Together, the performances highlighted the lyrical qualities of Jiangnan opera and the elegance of traditional Chinese dance. A choir from Schleswig-Holstein performed a spirited sea shanty evoking the courage and determination of sailors navigating the open sea, drawing an enthusiastic response from the audience.



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