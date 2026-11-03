|
Meiyume
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
MEIYUME PRESENTS: BEACON AT COSMOPACK ASIA 2026
04.11.2026 / 03:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Navigating What's Next in Beauty
HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meiyume returns to Cosmopack Asia at Booth 3-C01 with BEACON-an immersive beauty navigation experience designed to help brands spot market opportunities and execute through our connected global ecosystem.
In a rapidly changing industry, knowing what's next is only the beginning. At BEACON, visitors will discover how Meiyume connects intelligence, formulation, packaging, and turnkey manufacturing to guide products from signal to commercial reality.
Insights
Start with the signals shaping what comes next. Explore Meiyume's proprietary AI-powered Beauty Intelligence Platform that helps brands predict emerging consumer behaviors and spot market shifts before they go mainstream.
Innovation
Discover distinct product concepts and novel formats engineered to create meaningful differentiation in a crowded, competitive beauty landscape.
Sustainability
See how sustainability can move beyond ambition and become embedded in the product itself, through new materials and smarter packaging approaches.
Packaging
Explore Meiyume's latest primary, secondary, GWP and POSM packaging innovations that demonstrate how thoughtful design, functionality and creativity can elevate the product experience.
Turnkey & Manufacturing [ODM / OEM]
From longevity-inspired skincare and skinified self-tan to multifunctional fragrance and next-generation beauty formats, discover how ideas move from opportunity to finished product through Meiyume's integrated capabilities across multiple beauty categories.
A connected global ecosystem
Across every layer, Meiyume's global network brings together expertise and capabilities across regions, helping brands navigate complexity and connect the right solutions for their market and ambitions.
Meiyume x Cosmoprof Asia exclusive partnership
Visitors will also have the opportunity to receive an exclusive Hair & Body Mist, featuring gourmand-inspired, mood-enhancing fragrances enriched with pro-vitamin B5, presented in sustainable, wearable bag charm packaging.
Hear from Our Experts
Beyond the booth, Meiyume experts will take the stage to share perspectives on two forces shaping the future of beauty - regulatory evolution and sustainability.
BIFA Symposium | 10 November, 16:40–17:15
Jan Porter, Meiyume, Head of Corporate Sustainability
Overview of Global Compliance in 2026: Regulatory Challenges, Opportunities and Strategies for Cosmetics & Ingredients
Cosmotalks | 12 November, 12:15–13:15
Fran Zhang, Meiyume, CMO
Be Sustainable with Beauty: The Value of ESG Performance and Supply Chain Transparency
Visit Meiyume at Booth 3-C01 and discover where your next beauty opportunity can take your brand.
MEIYUME (HONG KONG) LIMITED
2/F, HK SPINNERS INDUSTRIAL BUILDING, PHASES I & II, 800 CHEUNGSHAWAN ROAD, KOWLOON, HONG KONG
View original content to download multimedia:
04.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
2427886 04.11.2026 CET/CEST
MENAFN03112026004691010666ID1111911758
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment