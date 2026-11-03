Rahul Gandhi To Hold 'Insaaf Rally' In Punjab's Sangrur Today

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 4 (IANS) Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will address the party's 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur district of Punjab on Wednesday, with state Congress leaders describing the event as an important platform to raise issues concerning the rights, future and justice of the people of Punjab.

Punjab Congress President S. Pargat Singh said Rahul Gandhi's visit would provide fresh direction and momentum to the party's election campaign from the Malwa region, while sending a message to party leaders and workers to gear up for Mission 2027.

Pargat Singh reviewed the preparations for the rally and said that people across Punjab were eagerly looking forward to Rahul Gandhi's arrival.

AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot has been regularly visiting the rally venue in Sangrur, along with other Congress leaders to review preparations. Rahul is expected to target the alleged failures of the AAP-led Punjab Government.

In a post on X, the Punjab Congress earlier said: "Rahul Gandhi is coming tomorrow to Sangrur in Punjab - a hope for Punjab... Everyone, please make sure to reach Fagguwala village at 10 AM in the morning."

The state Congress president said the Insaaf Rally would serve as a decisive platform in the party's fight for Punjab's rights, future and justice.

He noted that the Malwa region holds considerable significance in Punjab politics, with its Assembly constituencies playing an important role in determining election outcomes.

According to Pargat Singh, taking the election campaign forward from Sangrur would form an important part of the Punjab Congress' strategy as the party prepares for the 2027 Assembly elections.

He said the party would focus on strengthening its grassroots engagement with the public and effectively highlighting issues concerning the people of Punjab.

Strengthening the party organisation, mobilising workers and consistently raising public concerns would remain among the key priorities ahead of the 2027 elections, he added.

Pargat Singh further said Rahul Gandhi's visit would encourage party leaders and workers to come together and intensify their election preparations.