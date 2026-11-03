Brendon Mccullum Sets Sights On Australia Tour For World Cup Growth

England Prepares for Australia Tour

England white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum wants his side to take lessons from their recent ODI tri-series in Pakistan as they prepare for the upcoming limited-overs tour of Australia. McCullum's side arrived in Perth on Monday ahead of an eight-match white-ball assignment against Australia, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is, beginning November 13. The series will provide England with another opportunity to fine-tune their preparations for next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, as per the ICC website. The tour marks England's first visit to Australia since their disappointing Ashes campaign earlier this year. However, McCullum is keen to put the past behind him, choosing instead to focus on the challenges ahead and what his side can deliver on Australian soil this time around.

Strategic Goals and Player Development

McCullum's Focus on World Cup Preparations

"Firstly, it's nice to be back. An Australia tour is always a great tour. The cricket's always pretty competitive. We'll play at some great stadiums, against a good side, and continue to test our methods, towards the one-day World Cup," McCullum said. "We know we need to keep getting better, but we've been presented with some good opportunities, and this will be one of those in the next couple of weeks. We want to play a high-octane, robust style of play, which demands fitness elements to it. So for us, this is a great opportunity to have a little fitness block in and around the demand of this series," he added.

Reflecting on Pakistan and Looking Ahead

England showed flashes of their potential during the ODI tri-series in Pakistan, with captain Harry Brook and opener Ben Duckett among those who impressed with the bat across the four matches. Liam Dawson, Sonny Baker and Jamie Overton also made valuable contributions with the ball. However, England managed just one victory and failed to qualify for the final. Despite the disappointing result, McCullum believes the series provided his side with valuable exposure to different opposition and conditions, experience that could prove beneficial as they build towards next year's World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

"It was disappointing. Obviously, it was great to play in the tri-series. With the view towards the World Cup, the ability to be able to bounce between games, and different tactics, and different oppositions was good," McCullum said. "We obviously didn't quite achieve what we wanted to, but we played some really good cricket and learned some great lessons. They should hold you in good stead in 12 months. We've got a pretty inexperienced team. These guys haven't played a lot of one-day cricket, so any opportunity to get experience and education, and those pressure moments, so that you can start to just understand a little bit better, it's going to be good," he added.

Squad Information

England ODI squad: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

England T20I squad: Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Eddie Jack, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Thomas Rew, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.

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