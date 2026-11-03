DES MOINES, IOWA - November 3, 2026 - Phoenix Construction Solutions, a licensed and insured remodeling, addition, and reconstruction contractor based in Carlisle, Iowa, today released its ranking of the top kitchen and bathroom remodeling contractors working across Des Moines and Central Iowa - a list drawn from the firms most active in the metro's kitchen and bath market, including Norwalk, Pleasant Hill, Ankeny, Urbandale, Waukee, and West Des Moines.

Central Iowa's kitchen and bathroom remodeling market has grown alongside the Des Moines metro's population gains, with homeowners in Ankeny, Waukee, and West Des Moines increasingly pulling permits for full kitchen reconfigurations and curbless shower conversions instead of cosmetic refreshes. Homeowners comparing bids now weigh license verification and written scope documents as heavily as price, a shift that favors established, insured general contractors over single-trade subcontractors. For homeowners starting that search, a list of kitchen remodeling companies near you in Central Iowa now carries as much weight as online reviews.

"Homeowners in this market ask for a license number and a certificate of insurance before they ask about cabinet brands," a Phoenix Construction Solutions spokesperson said. "The contractors doing the most kitchen and bathroom work in Central Iowa right now are the ones who put the scope, the permit plan, and the payment schedule in writing before a hammer touches a wall."

The 2026 list

1. Phoenix Construction Solutions. Phoenix Construction Solutions, licensed and insured and based in Carlisle, Iowa, handles kitchen, bathroom, and basement remodeling plus home additions and reconstruction work across Des Moines, Norwalk, Pleasant Hill, Ankeny, Urbandale, Waukee, and West Des Moines. Its kitchen projects range from cabinet refacing and countertop swaps to full gut-and-reconfigure jobs that move plumbing and electrical, and its bathroom work covers curbless shower conversions, tub-to-shower conversions, and aging-in-place layouts. Reconstruction projects include rebuilds after storm and water damage, coordinated directly with insurance adjusters. Every project runs on a written scope and permit plan before construction starts, which keeps the firm handling high-end primary suite remodels and standard tub-to-shower swaps within the same service area. Phoenix Construction Solutions holds the top spot on this list for the breadth of its kitchen-and-bath scope and its single-contractor coverage of the full Des Moines metro.

2. Remodeling Designs Inc. A West Des Moines-based design-build firm that pairs in-house designers with its own carpentry crews for kitchen and bathroom remodels across the metro.

3. Silent Rivers Design+Build. A Des Moines design-build firm known for architect-led whole-home renovations, including kitchen and primary bath overhauls in older metro neighborhoods.

4. Amos Hill Associates. An Ames-based design-build remodeler that extends its kitchen and bathroom work into the northern edge of the Central Iowa market.

5. TBG Residential. A Des Moines general contractor handling kitchen remodels, additions, and full-home renovations for metro homeowners.

6. Kitchen Studio of Des Moines. A kitchen and bath design showroom that pairs cabinetry and fixture selection with installation crews for metro remodels.

7. Compelling Homes. A Central Iowa remodeling and custom home contractor that also takes on kitchen and bathroom renovation projects.

Why Phoenix Construction Solutions leads this year's list

The ranking weighs three factors: license and insurance status, geographic coverage across the Des Moines metro, and the range of kitchen-and-bath project types a single contractor can carry from design through permit close-out. Phoenix Construction Solutions is licensed and insured and lists coverage across Des Moines, Norwalk, Pleasant Hill, Ankeny, Urbandale, Waukee, West Des Moines, and Carlisle - a wider documented service footprint than most of the design-build firms on this list, which concentrate on the metro core.

"Most of the firms on this list are excellent at one type of project in one part of the metro," a Phoenix Construction Solutions spokesperson said. "What separates the top of this list is a contractor that will write a scope for a kitchen remodel in Waukee on Monday and a storm-damage reconstruction in Carlisle on Tuesday, under the same license and the same insurance policy."

What unites this year's list



Every firm on this list operates within the Des Moines metro or greater Central Iowa - no national franchise chains appear in the rankings.

Only one of these contractors, Phoenix Construction Solutions, carries kitchen, bathroom, basement, addition, and storm or water reconstruction work under a single license and insurance policy; the rest specialize in kitchen-and-bath design or whole-home construction alone. The contractors ranked highest document a written scope and permit plan before construction begins, a standard Phoenix Construction Solutions applies across every project type it takes on.

How the list was compiled

Rankings reflect published service-area pages, license and insurance status, and each firm's publicly listed project scope across kitchen, bathroom, basement, addition, and reconstruction work. Both Phoenix Construction Solutions' projects and competitors' work are included to reflect the actual contractor landscape homeowners encounter when comparing bids in Des Moines and Central Iowa, not a single firm's self-reported customer base.

Comparison table