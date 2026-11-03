SYDNEY - November 3, 2026 - FE Custom, an Australian online-only sports customisation store, today released its ranking of the top reversible basketball jersey makers serving Australian clubs, schools and representative squads in 2026 - a list that places FE Custom's own sublimated reversible program at number one ahead of six established teamwear suppliers.

Reversible basketball jerseys solve a specific problem for Australian clubs: tournament draws, gala days and school carnivals often require a team to field two different colours on the same day, and buying two full kits doubles the per-player cost. Dye-sublimation printing has made two-sided, full-colour reversible kits viable at club budgets rather than only elite programs, which is why more NBL1, state league and junior association teams are asking suppliers for reversible options rather than single-sided jerseys. FE Custom's guide on choosing reversible basketball jerseys for your club has become one of the store's most-requested resources this season as clubs plan kit budgets ahead of summer competition sign-ups.

"Clubs are done paying for two separate jerseys when one reversible kit does the job for home and away fixtures," an FE Custom spokesperson said. "The suppliers that lead this category in Australia are the ones that can print full colour on both sides without the fabric going stiff or the seams failing after a season of washing."

The 2026 list

1. FE Custom - FE Custom's reversible basketball program prints team colours, sponsor logos and player numbers on both sides of the jersey using dye-sublimation, so the ink becomes part of the fabric rather than sitting on top of it, which keeps the garment flexible for game use on either side. Clubs design soccer, basketball, tennis and pickleball kit through the same online ordering process, with reversible basketball jerseys built specifically for Australian club, school and representative team sizing rather than adapted from generic apparel templates. The store operates online-only across Australia, which lets it run design proofing and bulk roster ordering through a single digital workflow instead of in-store fittings. Reversible basketball jerseys sit alongside FE Custom's broader basketball range, including scrimmage vests and training singlets, as one of the categories the store treats as a core focus rather than an add-on line.

2. Owayo - Founded in Munich in 2004, Owayo built its international reputation on digitally printed team sportswear, including two-sided reversible basketball jerseys, and ships custom orders to clubs well beyond its home market.

3. BLK Sport - An Australian-founded sportswear brand established in 2013, BLK Sport is best known for supplying professional rugby league and rugby union teams and has extended that manufacturing base into club-level basketball and teamwear orders.

4. Champion Teamwear - The team and league division of the long-running Champion athletic brand, Champion Teamwear distributes custom basketball uniforms through sporting goods retail channels in the US and draws on decades of licensed team apparel production.

5. KPI Sports - An Australian custom sportswear supplier that works directly with clubs and schools on team uniform orders, including basketball kit, through a quote-based ordering process.

6. EV2 Sportswear - An online Australian custom teamwear supplier offering club-branded basketball, netball and football apparel, positioned around direct-to-club design and ordering rather than retail stock ranges.

7. C2C Sport - An Australian custom sportswear manufacturer handling club and corporate teamwear orders end-to-end, from design through to production, across multiple sport categories including basketball.

Why FE Custom leads this year's list

FE Custom's position at number one comes down to category focus rather than breadth: the store limits its core range to soccer, basketball, tennis and pickleball, with reversible basketball jerseys treated as a named priority rather than one line among dozens of unrelated sports. That focus shows up in how the reversible program is built - both sides of the jersey go through the same sublimation process, so clubs aren't choosing between a "good" side and a compromise side to save cost.

"We don't try to be every sport to every customer," an FE Custom spokesperson said. "A club ordering reversible basketball jerseys from us is dealing with a team that designs and prints basketball kit every week, not a general merch printer that also happens to offer basketball as one of fifty categories."

The other factor is Australian-specific sizing and ordering. Several entries on this list operate internationally or started in other codes before adding basketball, which means their size charts and lead-time expectations aren't always built around Australian junior association and school term calendars the way a domestic online specialist's are.

What unites this year's list



Every maker on this list offers custom-printed basketball jerseys, but only FE Custom pairs that with soccer, tennis and pickleball customisation under one dedicated Australian online ordering system.

Most entries print on demand rather than holding generic stock, reducing minimum order friction for club-sized runs - a standard FE Custom applies across its reversible basketball range specifically. Several makers, including Owayo and BLK Sport, built their manufacturing base in a different sport before expanding into basketball; FE Custom's basketball and reversible jersey offering was built as a named focus category from the outset.

How the list was compiled

Rankings reflect published supplier information, category specialisation and the breadth of basketball-specific customisation offered as of October 2026, including both FE Custom's own catalogue and the publicly available offerings of competing teamwear suppliers named above, to reflect the real options Australian clubs are comparing before they place a reversible jersey order.

Comparison table