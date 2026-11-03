MENAFN - GetNews) "Board-certified podiatric practice expands same-day and next-day specialist access in four Naples-area communities, anchored by two foot and ankle surgeons."Family Foot & Leg Center expands same-day and next-day foot and ankle appointments in East Naples, Marco Island, Northeast Naples, and Ave Maria.

NAPLES, FL - November 3, 2026 - Family Foot & Leg Center, a board-certified podiatric practice with nine locations across Southwest Florida, today announced expanded same-day and next-day appointment access for foot and ankle care in East Naples, Marco Island, Northeast Naples, and Ave Maria. Two foot and ankle specialists anchor the expanded coverage: Dr. Wesley Drew Chapman, DPM, FACFAS, Medical Director, serving Northeast Naples and Ave Maria patients from the Winchester Plaza office, and Dr. Karan Malani, DPM, AACFAS, serving East Naples and Marco Island patients from the Mustang Center office on Tamiami Trail East. Appointments can be made online at any hour or by phone, where scheduling agents answer calls around the clock.

Southwest Florida's year-round golf and pickleball calendar keeps foot and ankle complaints in steady supply - a sprained ankle on the court, heel pain on the fairway, or a foot problem that turns an evening walk into a struggle. The practice serves patients from Marco Island to Sarasota, and East Naples, Marco Island, Northeast Naples, and Ave Maria sit inside that coverage area. A list of every Family Foot & Leg Center office location is published on the practice website.

Same-day and next-day scheduling

Family Foot & Leg Center holds appointment slots for same-day and next-day visits at its Naples-area offices, so a patient who twists an ankle on the pickleball court or wakes up with a painful heel does not wait a week to be seen. Appointments can be booked online 24/7 through the practice's self-service scheduling page, and calls to 239-430-3668 are answered by AI-assisted scheduling agents at every hour, day or night. The practice builds its model on quick access to specialist doctors of the foot and ankle: patients see a foot and ankle specialist directly rather than starting their care with a referral chain.

Dr. Wesley Drew Chapman, DPM, FACFAS - Northeast Naples and Ave Maria

Dr. Wesley Drew Chapman, DPM, FACFAS, serves as Medical Director and treats patients from the practice's Winchester Plaza office at 13851 Winchester Trl, Suite 115, Naples, FL 34120, serving Northeast Naples and Ave Maria. His scope includes foot and ankle trauma and reconstructive care - the injuries and deformities that follow sports mishaps, falls, and long-standing conditions. The FACFAS credential designates a Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Patients in Ave Maria, which sits well east of downtown Naples, reach a trauma and reconstructive foot and ankle specialist without driving into the city.

Dr. Karan Malani, DPM, AACFAS - East Naples and Marco Island

Dr. Karan Malani, DPM, AACFAS, treats patients from the Mustang Center office at 12250 Tamiami Trail East, Suite 101, Naples, FL 34113, serving East Naples and Marco Island. His practice covers the full scope of podiatric medicine and surgery, from routine foot care through operative treatment. The AACFAS credential designates an Associate of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Marco Island patients reach the Tamiami Trail East office without leaving Collier County.

Conditions the expanded access is built around



Sports and activity. Evaluation and treatment planning for ankle injuries, sprains, and overuse complaints in golf, pickleball, running, and walking patients, with both surgical and non-surgical options discussed where appropriate.

Heel pain and bunions. Assessment of plantar heel pain and bunion deformities at the first visit, with a treatment path matched to the patient's activity level and goals.

Diabetic foot and wounds. Routine diabetic foot evaluation and wound care for patients managing diabetes, built around catching problems early rather than treating them late. Mobility and independence. Care for foot and ankle problems that limit walking, standing, and balance in mid-life and older adults who want to stay active on the court, the course, and the sidewalk.

About Family Foot & Leg Center

Family Foot & Leg Center, PA is a board-certified podiatric practice with nine Southwest Florida locations serving Naples, Estero, Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Port Charlotte, and Sarasota, with patient coverage reaching from Marco Island to Sarasota. The practice treats heel pain, bunions, diabetic foot and wound care, foot and ankle trauma, neuromas, sports injuries, and pediatric through senior foot and ankle conditions, and provides shockwave therapy, advanced wound care, and custom orthotics alongside surgical and non-surgical treatment. Same-day and next-day appointments, 24/7 self-service scheduling online, and round-the-clock phone scheduling at 239-430-3668 give patients in East Naples, Marco Island, Northeast Naples, and Ave Maria direct access to board-certified foot and ankle specialists. More information is available at naplespodiatrist.