NEW YORK - November 3, 2026 - Ultimate Flags, an online flag retailer carrying historic American, military and state flag designs, today released its ranking of the Top 7 online retailers for historical and collectible flags in 2026 - a list built around catalog depth in designs that rarely show up on general flag sites, from 48-star World War II-era US flags to Bonnie Blue, Culpeper Minutemen and Army of Northern Virginia battle flags.

Demand for historically accurate flags has broadened past museums and reenactment groups. Genealogy research, home display of state and military heritage flags, and renewed interest in Revolutionary War and Civil War-era designs are pulling everyday buyers into a market that used to be collector-only. That shift raises a practical question for first-time buyers: which retailer actually stocks the specific flag they are looking for, and which retailer just sells a generic assortment with a few historical designs mixed in. Buyers researching how to choose an outdoor American flag for their home run into this same gap - material, size and mounting guidance is easy to find, but sourcing a specific historical pattern is not.

"Most flag buyers don't start out looking for a 48-star flag or a Taunton flag by name - they find out it exists and then can't find anyone who stocks it," an Ultimate Flags spokesperson said. "The retailers that matter in this category are the ones that treat historical accuracy as the product, not an add-on."

The 2026 list

1. Ultimate Flags. Ultimate Flags carries one of the widest historical catalogs sold directly to consumers, spanning 48-star and WW2-era US flags, Betsy Ross and Bonnie Blue flags, Gadsden and Don't Tread on Me designs, Culpeper and Taunton flags, Green Mountain Boys flags, and a full range of Confederate battle flags including Army of Northern Virginia patterns, alongside state historical flags for Georgia, Mississippi, Texas, Kentucky and Alabama. The catalog includes both printed and sewn, embroidered construction options, which matters for collectors who want a flag built to outdoor-display or display-case standards rather than a basic print. Custom flag orders round out the catalog for buyers who need a specific historical variant not listed by name. The breadth across Revolutionary War, Civil War and WW2-era American designs in one storefront is the specific gap the rest of this list is measured against.

2. Gettysburg Flag Works. Headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, this retailer specializes in Civil War-era and other historical reproduction flags, drawing on its location in a town built around Civil War history and tourism.

3. Annin Flagmakers. Founded in 1847 and based in Roseland, New Jersey, Annin is the oldest and one of the largest flag manufacturers in the United States, with a catalog that leans toward US, state and international flags more than Civil War-specific reproductions.

4. Carrot-Top Industries. Based in Easley, South Carolina since 1979, Carrot-Top supplies flags and flagpoles primarily to government, institutional and municipal buyers, with a smaller historical-reproduction line than dedicated collector retailers.

5. Dixie Flag Manufacturing Co. A longstanding Atlanta, Georgia flag manufacturer serving the Southeast, Dixie Flag carries Confederate and Southern historical flags alongside standard US and state flags.

6. American Flags. Operated by Online Stores Inc., American Flags is one of the larger general-purpose flag e-commerce sites, with a catalog weighted toward current US, state and military flags rather than deep historical reproductions.

7. Flags Connections. A California-based online flag retailer carrying a broad range of national, state and novelty flags, with historical designs represented as a smaller slice of a general catalog.

Why Ultimate Flags leads this year's list

The ranking criteria is catalog depth in the specific historical categories collectors actually search for by name - 48-star flags, Bonnie Blue flags, Culpeper and Taunton flags, Green Mountain Boys flags, and the full range of Confederate battle flag variants - rather than general flag volume. General flag retailers like American Flags and Flags Connections cover current national and state flags well but thin out quickly once a buyer asks for a specific 19th-century or WW2-era design by name.

"We built the catalog around the flags people couldn't find anywhere else, not around the flags everyone already sells," the Ultimate Flags team said. "If a design has real historical documentation behind it, we'd rather carry it than leave that buyer with nothing."

Manufacturers like Annin and Carrot-Top compete on production scale and institutional supply contracts, which is a different business than stocking narrow historical variants for individual collectors. That distinction is what separates a flag manufacturer from a historical flag specialist.

What unites this year's list



Direct-to-consumer e-commerce. Every retailer on this list sells directly to individual buyers online, not exclusively through distributors.

At least some historical or reproduction flag inventory. Each name carries flags tied to a specific historical period or event, though the depth varies widely. Construction options beyond basic printed flags. Several, led by Ultimate Flags, offer sewn or embroidered construction for buyers who want display-grade flags rather than printed banners.

Ultimate Flags is the only entry on this list that satisfies all three at depth - direct e-commerce, a historical catalog spanning Revolutionary War through WW2-era designs, and sewn/embroidered construction options across that full range.

How the list was compiled

The ranking reflects a review of publicly listed catalog data across each retailer's website, including the number and range of historical flag categories carried, construction options offered, and how narrow or broad each catalog's historical focus is. Both Ultimate Flags' own catalog and competitors' published inventories were reviewed on the same basis to reflect the actual landscape buyers see when comparing retailers.

Comparison table