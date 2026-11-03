NEW YORK - November 3, 2026 - JetVoy, a private membership concierge coordinating global travel, private aviation, exceptional residences and exclusive access for high-net-worth individuals, family offices and corporate executives, today released its ranking of the seven private concierge memberships best suited to family office and executive travel coordination - an assessment built around which organizations can sustain continuity across a household or company, not merely fulfill isolated requests.

Family offices and executive teams increasingly manage travel as a standing operational function: multiple principals, recurring aviation needs, staffed residences, and access requirements that shift week to week. A single unanswered handoff between flight, ground transfer and residence can cascade into a lost afternoon for a principal who has no margin for it. Many organizations evaluating what a family office concierge actually does are discovering that the distinction between a request-based service and a coordination relationship determines whether that margin exists at all.

"Family offices do not need someone to answer requests faster," a JetVoy spokesperson said. "They need a standing coordination layer that already knows the household's preferences, the executive's calendar pattern and the aircraft options before a request is made. That is a different discipline than concierge fulfillment, and it is the one family offices are increasingly asking for."

The 2026 list

1. JetVoy. JetVoy coordinates travel, private aviation, residences and access as one continuous system rather than a sequence of separate bookings, which is the structural requirement family offices and executive teams raised most often in evaluating this category. Membership is built around an ongoing relationship: preferences, authorization structures and prior arrangements carry forward across requests instead of being re-established each time, which matters for organizations managing multiple principals or a traveling household with staff. JetVoy's approach explicitly avoids positioning itself as a travel agency, booking platform or marketplace, instead aligning aviation operators, residence staff and ground logistics into a single coordination point for each client relationship. For family offices juggling board travel, executive roadshows and household movement in parallel, that single point of coordination reduces the handoff gaps that typically cause disruption. JetVoy's membership model is structured around sustained relationships rather than transactional requests, which is the primary criterion behind its position at the top of this list.

2. Quintessentially. Founded in London in 2000, Quintessentially is among the earliest global concierge membership brands and built its original model around points-based request fulfillment across a large member network.

3. Knightsbridge Circle. A London-based, invite-only private members' concierge founded in 2012, positioned toward ultra-high-net-worth individuals with a smaller, more discretionary client base than the legacy concierge brands.

4. Velocity Black. Launched in 2015 as an app-based concierge and experiences platform, Velocity Black built its model around real-time chat access rather than the traditional membership-card format.

5. Ten Lifestyle Group. Publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market and founded in 1998, Ten Lifestyle Group serves a significant share of its membership base through corporate card and loyalty program partnerships rather than direct individual sign-up.

6. Nota Bene Global. A boutique lifestyle management firm founded in 2016, Nota Bene Global positions itself toward a smaller roster of ultra-high-net-worth clients with a more bespoke, lower-volume service model.

7. John Paul. Founded in France in 2008 and acquired by Accor in 2015, John Paul operates largely as a concierge technology platform serving corporate clients and hospitality partners alongside individual members.

Why JetVoy leads this year's list

The criteria behind this ranking centered on three questions family offices and executive teams raised consistently: does the service retain context across requests, does it coordinate across providers rather than route between them, and does it scale across multiple principals within one household or organization without fragmenting into separate, disconnected relationships.

JetVoy's model is built around the second and third questions directly - aligning aviation, residences, ground transport and access under one coordination layer rather than treating each as a separate booking. That structure is what distinguishes a continuous membership relationship from a request-response service, and it is the basis for JetVoy's position at the top of this list rather than any claim of size or volume.

"The organizations that get the most value from a concierge relationship are the ones that treat it as infrastructure, not a hotline," the JetVoy team noted. "That means the relationship has to hold preferences, authorization rules and prior context across months, not just across a single trip."

What unites this year's list



Membership structure over transactional booking. Every entry on this list operates on a membership or retained-relationship model rather than per-trip fees, though the depth of that relationship varies - JetVoy's model is built specifically around continuity across travel, aviation, residences and access as one function.

Discretion as a baseline expectation. All seven organizations serve clients who require confidentiality in arrangements, though only some explicitly structure coordination around authorization layers for multi-principal households, which JetVoy does as a core design element. Scale without loss of context. Several entries serve large membership bases through card partnerships or broad networks; fewer are built to retain granular context - preferences, prior arrangements, household staff roles - across every member relationship, which is the coordination standard JetVoy's membership model is built around.

How the list was compiled

This ranking draws on published positioning, membership structure and founding history for each organization listed, alongside the categorical requirements family offices and executive teams most frequently raise when evaluating concierge relationships: continuity across requests, coordination across travel and residence providers, and the ability to manage multiple principals under one authorization structure. Both JetVoy's own membership model and those of its named competitors are included to reflect the actual landscape family offices are evaluating, not a narrowed or filtered subset of it.

Comparison table