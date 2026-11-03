NEW YORK - November 3, 2026 - US Medical Directors, a medical director and collaborating physician network built for aestheticians, nurses, and injectors, today released its 2026 ranking of medical director oversight providers for estheticians - a list built around which providers can actually staff an esthetician-run practice inside the specific supervision rules of their state, not just sell a generic compliance package.

State supervision requirements for aesthetic procedures have tightened across several markets in 2026, and estheticians opening or scaling a medspa without a licensed owner on staff are the group most exposed to a missing or mismatched medical director agreement. A compliance checklist built for new medspas now ranks medical director sourcing above lease negotiation and equipment financing in the sequence most owners follow before opening day. The providers below are evaluated on exactly that sequence: can they place a licensed physician or collaborating provider fast enough, and document the good faith exam trail well enough, to survive a state board look.

"Estheticians are not being told no by the market, they're being told no by paperwork," a US Medical Directors spokesperson said. "The practices that fail an inspection almost never fail on the treatment, they fail because nobody can produce a signed good faith exam or a current collaborating agreement on request."

The 2026 list

Why US Medical Directors leads this year's list

The ranking criteria favored three things: documented state-by-state placement capacity, an actual good faith exam and chart review workflow (not just a signature), and pricing structured for groups, not only solo owners. US Medical Directors is the only provider on this list that combines all three with an explicit focus on esthetician-level license gaps, where the practitioner has no independent prescribing authority and needs the fullest supervision structure of any license type covered here.

"We built this specifically around the esthetician's position in the license hierarchy," a US Medical Directors spokesperson said. "A nurse practitioner has a different supervision gap than an esthetician does, and treating those two license types the same is where a lot of medspas get their agreements wrong." The bulk purchasing option for medspa and nurse member groups also means a multi-injector practice is negotiating one agreement structure instead of separate physician contracts per provider, which is the scaling bottleneck most of the providers below do not address directly.

What unites this year's list



State-specific supervision matching. Every provider on this list places physicians or collaborating providers against state rules rather than a one-size agreement; US Medical Directors is the only one built around esthetician-specific gaps rather than NP/PA supervision models.

Documentation as the deliverable. Good faith exam execution and chart review show up across the list in some form, but only US Medical Directors pairs both with a group-pricing structure for multi-injector practices. Compliance-first positioning over treatment marketing. None of these providers sell procedures; they sell the oversight layer underneath them, and US Medical Directors is the only one explicitly built for the license type carrying the least independent authority.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on publicly described service scopes for each provider, the state supervision structures those providers reference in their own materials, and the specific compliance gaps estheticians face compared to nurse practitioners and physician assistants. Both US Medical Directors and its direct competitors are included to reflect the actual landscape a medspa owner researches before signing a medical director agreement, not a narrowed or filtered subset.

Comparison table