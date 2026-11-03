Belated Birthday Card That Sings The Apology: Tangy Limes Launches Two Happy Belated Video Ecards

MENAFN - GetNews)"A frame from Better Late Than Never on Tangy Limes: a dancer with arms out on a rainy city street, with a green "?" head where the birthday person's photo goes."Tangy Limes () has launched two belated birthday video ecards that sing the apology for the sender, starring the birthday person's real face, for $1.99 a card or 3 for $4.99, with no subscription and no app.

New York, NY - November 3, 2026 - Tangy Limes () has launched two belated birthday video ecards that sing the apology for the sender. In Sorry I Forgot Your Birthday and Better Late Than Never, the birthday person's real face, cut from a photo, goes on a dancer who runs, apologizes and throws a late party in an original song. Each card costs $1.99, or 3 for $4.99, with no subscription and no app, and arrives the moment it is sent.

Both cards own up in the first five seconds. The rest is a party, thrown late, with the birthday person's face in the middle of it. The full card plays free with that face before the sender pays.

Sorry I Forgot Your Birthday

The first card runs about 41 seconds and takes one face. It opens with "Oops! My bad!" The dancer shrugs in a coffee shop at the moment the date comes back, then hurries to a shopping mall at night in a pastel suit, and ends under a rainbow balloon arch with confetti. The song tells the story:

"I was shrugging at the coffee shop when it finally hit me, your birthday came and went and I missed it completely."

The chorus is "Happy belated! Sorry I'm late! The balloons are late too, but the party's great!" The last line is "Same time next year? I'll set a reminder!" The closing headline reads HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY.

Better Late Than Never

The second card runs about 35 seconds and also takes one face. It starts with the dancer shouting "Wait! Wait! Wait!" and running down a city street in the pouring rain, then waving from a cafe in a sweater, grabbing balloons from a block party and finishing beside a cake taller than everything around it. The chorus is "Better late than never! Happy belated to you! The cake is a week late, but the love is right on cue!" It ends with "It still counts! Make a wish!"

Whose face goes on the dancer

On both cards, the sender decides whose face to use. Putting the birthday person's face on the dancer makes the card a celebration of them. Putting the sender's own face on it turns the card into a sung apology from the person who forgot. Some senders make one of each. Either way, the face is the photo as taken. Only the mouth moves, timed to the lyrics, and the dancer, the sets and the song are made with AI.

How a card is made

The sender opens tangylimes in a phone or computer browser and picks a card. The site asks for photos: one group photo where every face can be seen, or one photo per person. Tangy Limes finds each face, cuts it out and sets it on a dancer. The face is the photo itself. Nothing about it is redrawn or changed by AI, so a parent with reading glasses still has the reading glasses. The only thing that moves is the mouth, which opens and closes on the words of the song. The dancers, the sets and the music are made with AI.

The sender then taps to choose who goes on which dancer, types the names for the opening titles, and can type over the big headline that closes the card. If a cutout clips a bit of hair, the editor lets the sender paint it back. The whole card plays with the real faces before any payment. Nobody needs an account to watch the preview.

For a belated card, a recent photo from social media or the group chat is usually enough, since the card needs only one face. A photo where the person faces the camera with the mouth visible looks best, because the mouth moves with the song.

Photo tips

The best results come from photos where each face points toward the camera, the mouth is visible and the light is even. Sunglasses, heavy shadows and faces turned to the side make the cutout harder. Group photos work, and so do screenshots from video calls. Tangy Limes runs the face cutout in the browser on the sender's device.

Getting it there the same day

A paper card mailed after a missed birthday shows up later again, which makes it two days late, or six. A Tangy Limes card is a link, so the apology lands the same afternoon the sender remembers. The HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY headline can be swapped for something more exact, such as 4 DAYS LATE AND COUNTING or the name of the restaurant the sender now owes them.

Tangy Limes has 14 birthday cards in all, and any of them can also go out late with a rewritten headline. Big Band Birthday puts two faces in a zoot suit and a polka-dot swing dress doing the Charleston in a grand ballroom. Boot Scootin' Birthday is a line dance in a western saloon with swinging doors and an upright piano. Shred Your Birthday is an arena rock show with pyrotechnic flames. Birthday Polka is set in a Bavarian beer hall with a brass band, lederhosen and a dirndl. Surprise Party takes four faces and starts with everyone leaping out of a living room full of streamers and balloons. Pawty Animals puts a golden retriever in a party hat at a backyard birthday, with room for two people and two pets. For someone who is not sorry at all, the anti-card shelf has Sorry, Not Sorry, a boy band parody where the dancer apologizes with a cheap bouquet, then lounges on a beach with zero regret.

Sending it

A finished card can be downloaded as an MP4 or sent as a share link. The link opens a plain web page where the video plays, so it works in a text message, an email, WhatsApp or a family group chat, and the person watching installs nothing and signs in to nothing. Most cards run about 40 seconds: an intro with the names, four dance scenes, then the headline. A belated card can go straight into a text thread with the birthday person, or into a group chat if the whole friend group forgot. When several friends missed the same birthday, the list send feature puts each recipient's name in a separate copy, starting at $2 more for up to 10 people.

What the birthday person sees

The birthday person taps the link and the video starts with their name in the opening titles. Then their own face, straight from the photo, runs through the rain apologizing on the sender's behalf. Nothing gets downloaded, and the link keeps working, so the card can be played again or forwarded to a parent who will want to see it.

Price and the Black Friday code

A card costs $1.99, paid once. Three cards cost $4.99. There is no subscription, no membership and nothing that renews. Through November 30, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern, the code BFCM2026 takes 25% off at checkout, which makes one card $1.49 and three cards $3.74. At the Black Friday price, one belated card costs $1.49, less than the coffee in the first scene.

Questions and answers

Is there a video card for a belated birthday? Yes. Sorry I Forgot Your Birthday and Better Late Than Never are both made for birthdays that were missed, and both songs say so.

How many faces does a belated card take? One. Each card has a single dancer.

Can the headline be changed? Yes. HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY can be replaced with any line the sender types.

How fast does it arrive? Right away. The card is a link, so it plays as soon as the birthday person opens the text or email.

Does the birthday person need an app? No. The video plays on a plain web page.

Availability

Sorry I Forgot Your Birthday and Better Late Than Never are live now with the rest of the birthday shelf at /cards/birthday. New cards are added often, and visitors can request a card from the site.

About Tangy Limes

Tangy Limes () is a video greeting card site made by Jeje Studios () and built by Joseph Charles Epstein. It went live on October 18, 2026, and has 100 cards across birthday, anniversary, Christmas, Hanukkah, Thanksgiving, New Year, love, congratulations and anti-card shelves, plus remixes. Each card puts real faces, cut from photos, on AI-made dancers singing an original AI-made song. Cards cost $1.99, or 3 for $4.99, with no subscription and no app.