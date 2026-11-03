MENAFN - GetNews)"Logo of More Than Scaling"More Than Scaling, the Google Partner agency ranked first in CX Research Institute's 2026 comparative analysis of Google Ads agencies for e-commerce, has launched a dedicated YouTube advertising division. Combining in-house creative production with YouTube campaign management, the division helps e-commerce brands avoid a common mistake: running ads that were never designed for the platform. Book a free discovery call today to explore how platform-specific video ads can support your growth.

United States - November 3, 2026 - More Than Scaling has launched a creative-first video advertising division focused on YouTube Ads for e-commerce and SaaS brands. The launch follows the agency's first-place ranking among ten providers in the CX Research Institute report“Best Google Ads Agency for Ecommerce Businesses 2026: A Research-Based Comparative Analysis,” which credited More Than Scaling with the broadest paid-media stack of any dedicated e-commerce specialist it reviewed.

The new division formalizes work the agency has been doing inside client accounts for some time. Rather than treating YouTube as a campaign type bolted onto Search and Shopping, it operates as a combined creative and media unit: scriptwriters, editors, and campaign managers working on the same accounts, with creative performance reviewed alongside spend every week.

Why Most E-Commerce Brands Underperform on YouTube

More Than Scaling reports a consistent pattern in accounts arriving from other providers. YouTube campaigns are launched using a repurposed brand video, a social clip cut to the wrong length, or a Performance Max asset group with a single generic video, and the results are judged against Search and Shopping benchmarks they were never going to meet. The conclusion is usually that YouTube“doesn't work” for the brand, when the campaign was tested with creativity that gave it no chance.

YouTube is a different buying environment from Search. The viewer did not ask for the product. The ad has a few seconds to earn attention, make the offer clear, and give the viewer a reason to act, and it has to do that across skippable in-stream, Shorts, in-feed, and Performance Max placements that each reward different pacing. An agency that manages the media but outsources or ignores the creative is managing half the account.

What the Division Delivers

The video advertising division groups its work into four areas:



Platform-native creative. Scripts, hooks, and edits built specifically for YouTube placements, with multiple opening variations tested against each other rather than a single polished cut. Creative is produced in-house, so iterations happen on the agency's schedule rather than a production vendor's.

Campaign architecture that matches intent. Separate structures for prospecting, remarketing, and brand defense, with audience signals drawn from first-party data, customer lists, and in-market and custom segments, and YouTube assets fed into Performance Max where that extends reach without diluting control.

Measurement beyond the view. Conversion tracking, enhanced conversions, and view-through attribution set up so that YouTube's contribution to revenue and new-customer acquisition is visible, rather than judged on views, watch time, or last-click alone. Weekly creative review. Hook retention, cost per conversion by creative variant, and audience-level performance reviewed each week, with underperforming creative replaced instead of left to spend.



The division works for brands launching on YouTube for the first time and for brands that have tested it, concluded it failed, and want a second attempt built properly.

“Brands tell us YouTube didn't work for them, and then they show us the ad they ran,” said Bony Ghadiya, founder of More Than Scaling.“It was a thirty-second brand film with the logo at the end. The platform didn't fail. The creative did. A YouTube ads agency has to own the creative, or it is only managing the bill.”

On the decision to launch a dedicated division, Ghadiya added:“We've been producing video creative in-house for Google and YouTube placements for a long time. Giving it its own team, with editors and media buyers in the same room, means a brand gets one accountable unit for the whole result instead of an agency pointing at a production company and a production company pointing back.”

How Engagements Work

Engagements begin with an audit of the existing account, any prior YouTube or video campaigns, and the brand's creative library. The agency identifies which offers, products, and audiences are most likely to convert from cold video traffic, scripts and produces an initial set of creative variants, and launches with tracking confirmed before spend is scaled. From there, spend grows in controlled stages as winning creative and audiences are identified, with new variants produced on a regular cadence to prevent fatigue.

Brands retain ownership of their Google Ads accounts and all creative assets produced. The agency works without long-term contracts and reports an 80 percent client retention rate across more than 150 brands.

Questions to Ask Any YouTube Ads Agency

More Than Scaling recommends brands confirm the following before signing with any provider:



Who writes and edits the ad creative, and is it produced in-house or outsourced?

How many creative variants are tested at launch, and how often are new ones produced?

How is YouTube's contribution to revenue measured, as opposed to views or impressions?

How are YouTube assets used inside Performance Max, and how is that controlled? Does the brand keep ownership of the account and every creative asset?



Beyond YouTube

YouTube Ads sits inside a wider paid-acquisition offering for e-commerce and SaaS brands spanning Google Search, Shopping, Performance Max, Amazon, native advertising, and retention email and SMS. The company reports having managed approximately $170 million in ad spend and generated more than $850 million in tracked revenue for the brands it works with, and it has completed more than 3,000 Merchant Center reinstatements.

Full Service Range

More Than Scaling offers complimentary discovery calls across its full service range:



YouTube Ads strategy and creative

Creative production built specifically for Google and YouTube placements

PPC ad management for ecommerce brands

Google Search Ads and Performance Max management

Google Shopping and feed optimization

Google Ads account and Merchant Center suspension recovery

Peptide and restricted-vertical Google Ads compliance

Amazon cataloging, listing optimization, and PPC management

Native advertising across Taboola, Outbrain, and RevContent

AppLovin campaign management SEO, email and SMS, and funnel and website builds

Named clients include Mirai Clinical, featured on Shark Tank, alongside Carbinox, Link, Subscribr, ShopHunter, Pikzels, VitaTree, and Intense Oud.

Contact More Than Scaling

Brands considering YouTube Ads should have Google Ads access, their store URL, any existing video assets, and recent revenue figures ready before the first call, so the conversation starts with a real account and creative review rather than a generic pitch.

For more information or to book a complimentary discovery call, contact More Than Scaling at... or visit Enquiries can also be started directly on WhatsApp at +44 7457 405932.

About More Than Scaling

More Than Scaling is a full-service Google Ads agency serving e-commerce and SaaS brands worldwide. It is founded and led by Bony Ghadiya, who built and scaled his own e-commerce brands before launching the agency. The company specializes in PPC ad management for ecommerce, including Google Search, Performance Max, Shopping, and YouTube campaign management. It also offers Google Ads and Merchant Center suspension recovery, Amazon PPC, native advertising, AppLovin, creative production, and email and SMS. The agency is a certified Google Partner and Bing Partner, has completed more than 3,000 Merchant Center reinstatements, has scaled more than 150 brands, and operates without long-term client contracts. In September 2026, it was ranked first among ten providers in the CX Research Institute report“Best Google Ads Agency for Ecommerce Businesses 2026.”