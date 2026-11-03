Doc Rok Launches Full-Arch Implant Program In Beverly Hills

As tooth loss affects millions of adults nationally, Implant Dentistry by Doc Rok expands access to permanent, fixed full-arch restoration for patients across Beverly Hills, San Diego, and Santa Barbara.

Beverly Hills, California - November 3, 2026 - Implant Dentistry by Doc Rok officially launched a dedicated Full-Arch Dental Implant Program at its Beverly Hills practice on October 22, 2026, giving patients across Southern California a structured, medically supervised path from failing teeth or removable dentures to fixed, permanent full-arch restoration. The program covers the full clinical spectrum of full-arch tooth replacement, including All-on-X configurations, full mouth reconstruction, and denture-to-implant conversion, all performed by Dr. Vivian Roknian, DMD, a board-certified implantologist with more than 15 years of experience and over 10,000 implants placed.

Key Facts

Launch date: October 22, 2026, at the Beverly Hills practice of Implant Dentistry by Doc Rok

Program scope: Full-arch dental implants including All-on-X, full mouth reconstruction, and full mouth rehabilitation, serving Beverly Hills, San Diego, and Santa Barbara

Clinical credentials: Dr. Roknian is a board-certified implantologist who has placed more than 10,000 dental implants and trained more than 2,000 dentists nationally and internationally

Patient scope: The program includes complex-case patients, among them individuals managing the dental consequences of significant weight loss surgery or cancer treatment, populations that standard implant programs frequently decline

Bilingual services: Consultations and care coordination available in English and Spanish

The American Academy of Implant Dentistry reports that more than 35 million Americans are missing all teeth in one or both jaws (AAID), a population for whom fixed full-arch implants represent the only permanent, non-removable solution

Why a Structured Program, and Why Now

Tooth loss at the full-arch level isn't a cosmetic inconvenience. It's a progressive medical situation. Without a fixed root structure, the jawbone begins to shrink. Removable dentures accelerate that process because they rest on the gum surface rather than anchoring into bone. A patient who waits two years to address full-arch tooth loss may arrive at a consultation with significantly less bone volume than they had when the option first became available to them, which can make the surgical phase more complex and costly.

That clinical reality is what shaped the structure of this program. Rather than evaluating each case in isolation, Dr. Roknian's team uses a coordinated intake process that assesses bone density, systemic health history, and long-term occlusal goals before treatment planning begins. For patients coming from weight loss surgery or cancer treatment, that intake includes coordination around medication protocols and healing timelines that most general dental practices don't routinely manage.

"Full-arch implant cases are the most consequential decisions a dental patient makes," said Dr. Vivian Roknian, DMD. "A poorly planned full-arch case doesn't just fail. It consumes bone, time, and resources that the patient can't always recover. This program exists so that patients in Beverly Hills and across Southern California have a credentialed, experienced team that treats the full picture, not just the missing teeth."

The program also addresses the consultation gap directly. Patients who have received a full-arch implant quote elsewhere and aren't sure whether it reflected their full clinical picture can schedule a second-opinion consultation through the practice. Getting a straight answer on full-arch implant costs and candidacy in Beverly Hills has historically meant navigating fragmented referrals and incomplete treatment plans. A quote that leaves out bone grafting, abutments, or the final prosthetic isn't a plan. It's a partial picture, and patients make irreversible decisions based on it.

What the Program Covers

The Full-Arch Dental Implant Program at Implant Dentistry by Doc Rok is designed to take a patient from initial evaluation through final restoration under one clinical team. That includes:



Full-arch implant planning with 3D imaging and bone assessment

All-on-X surgical placement

Full mouth reconstruction and rehabilitation for patients with complex existing conditions

Denture-to-implant conversion, including cases where patients have worn removable dentures for years and need a revised bone assessment before proceeding Post-restoration follow-up and long-term maintenance protocols

Patients in San Diego and Santa Barbara can access consultations through the practice's Southern California service network. The Beverly Hills location serves as the primary surgical facility.

About Implant Dentistry by Doc Rok

Implant Dentistry by Doc Rok is a Beverly Hills-based specialty dental practice led by Dr. Vivian Roknian, DMD, a board-certified implantologist with more than 15 years of clinical experience and over 10,000 implants placed. The practice specializes in dental implants, full-arch restoration, smile makeovers, laser periodontal therapy (LANAP and LAPIP), veneers, and clear aligners, with bilingual services available in English and Spanish. Dr. Roknian has trained more than 2,000 dentists nationally and internationally and is recognized for her expertise in complex cases, including patients with histories of weight loss surgery and cancer treatment.