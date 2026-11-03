Dentist In Springfield, VA: Dental Anesthesia Clinic Outlines Patient Options

MENAFN - GetNews)Dental Anesthesia Clinic at 6122 Brandon Avenue in Springfield, Virginia. Dental Anesthesia Clinic outlines two routes to dental treatment with IV sedation or general anesthesia in Springfield: care through its affiliated practice or treatment with a participating patient's existing dentist.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. - November 3, 2026 - Dental Anesthesia Clinic is outlining its patient and referral arrangements for people seeking a dentist in Springfield, VA, and dental treatment with sedation or general anesthesia. The clinic provides two routes: arrange dentistry through its affiliated practice or ask about bringing an existing dentist to its dedicated outpatient suite.

Located at 6122 Brandon Avenue, the clinic is affiliated with Dulac Dental of Springfield, next door at 6124 Brandon Avenue. Patients who need a treating dentist can discuss care with Dr. Jason W. Dulac, DDS. Patients who already have a dentist can explore an arrangement in which that dentist performs the dental work at the anesthesia facility.

The model gives patients a way to discuss dental anesthesia without automatically transferring their ongoing dentistry to another practice.

A Springfield Dentist With Access to a Dedicated Anesthesia Suite

For someone looking for a dentist in Springfield, VA, the first step is a conversation about the dental treatment they need and whether the outpatient anesthesia setting is appropriate.

Dental Anesthesia Clinic provides the suite for treatment with intravenous sedation or general anesthesia. The treating dentist performs the dentistry, while the anesthesia professional manages the anesthesia. These are separate clinical responsibilities.

The clinic is an anesthesia facility, not a second full-service dental practice. Patients arranging dentistry with Dr. Dulac do so through the affiliated Dulac Dental of Springfield practice.

Dental Treatment Without Automatically Changing Dentists

Patients with an established dentist can ask whether their provider will participate in treatment at the clinic. Under this arrangement, the existing dentist uses the suite and carries out the dental work.

The clinic's information for referring dentists explains this route. The dentist and clinic coordinate the proposed treatment, facility arrangements and anesthesia assessment before an appointment is confirmed.

For patients, that means the discussion can begin with the dentist who already knows their dental history. For referring practices, it provides a setting in which they can remain responsible for their patient's dentistry.

Discuss Dental Care in Springfield, VA

Patients contacting the clinic should explain whether they need a dentist or wish to arrange treatment with their existing provider. The team can then discuss the appropriate next step.

Anesthesia appointments are arranged in advance. Medical history, dental needs and clinical assessment determine whether the setting and proposed anesthesia are suitable for the individual patient.

To discuss dental treatment with anesthesia in Springfield, call (703) 451-4500 or visit the Dental Anesthesia Clinic website.

About Dental Anesthesia Clinic

Dental Anesthesia Clinic is a dedicated outpatient anesthesia facility at 6122 Brandon Avenue, Springfield, Virginia 22150. Affiliated with Dulac Dental of Springfield, it provides a setting for dental treatment with IV sedation or general anesthesia. Dentistry is performed by Dr. Jason W. Dulac for the affiliated practice's patients or by a participating referring dentist.