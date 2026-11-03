Bar Mitzvah And Bat Mitzvah Video Card: Tangy Limes Launches Mazel Tov Ecards Where The Family Dances

MENAFN - GetNews)"A frame from Mazel Tov, Bar Mitzvah on Tangy Limes: a couple with hands on their hearts beside the cake and blue and gold balloons, with green "?" heads where the family's photos go."Tangy Limes () has launched bar mitzvah and bat mitzvah video cards where the family's real faces dance and sing a klezmer song, for $1.99 a card or 3 for $4.99, with no subscription and no app.

New York, NY - November 3, 2026 - Tangy Limes () has launched a bar mitzvah and bat mitzvah video card pair, Mazel Tov, Bar Mitzvah and Mazel Tov, Bat Mitzvah, where the family's real faces, cut from photos, dance the hora at the party and sing an original klezmer pop song. Each card takes three faces and costs $1.99, or 3 for $4.99, with no subscription and no app. The same week, the site added Happy Baptism Day, a gospel card, and New Citizen, for someone who has just become a US citizen.

The cards are short music videos, about 42 seconds each. Every joke happens at the party after the service, with balloons, a DJ booth and a dessert table. The ceremony itself is left alone. The full card plays free with the family's faces before anyone pays.

Mazel Tov, Bar Mitzvah

The bar mitzvah card is set in a hotel ballroom with blue and silver balloons, round tables and a DJ booth. Three dancers in dark suits, velvet kippahs and a cocktail dress clap over their heads and kick into a hora step. One gets a solo on the dance floor, pointing at himself and taking a bow; that is the spot for the bar mitzvah boy's face. The last scene is a dessert table with a giant cake and a chocolate fountain, and the three dancers link arms under falling confetti.

The verse runs: "You learned your portion, every line, you practiced in the hall, you sang it out on Saturday and you stood up straight and tall." Then: "The aunties cried, the uncles cried, the cousins want more cake." The chorus is "Mazel tov! Bar mitzvah boy! Lift him high and shout for joy!" The song ends with a reminder: "Now write those thank-you notes!"

Mazel Tov, Bat Mitzvah

The bat mitzvah card has its own song and a pink and gold party: sequins, a candy wall, a giant cake and colored lights on the dance floor. Her solo comes in a sparkly long-sleeved dress and sneakers, spinning with her arms up. The verse includes "The bubbe cried, the zayde cried, your brother ate the cake," and the chorus is "Mazel tov! Bat mitzvah girl! Lift her high and watch her twirl!" She also gets the line about the thank-you notes.

Who goes on the dancers

Each card takes three faces. A common setup is the bar or bat mitzvah child plus the two relatives most likely to dance at the party. Grandparents who cannot fly in can send the card with their own faces on the dancers, so they appear on the dance floor from far away. Friends of the family send it as a congratulations card with the child's face in the solo.

The big closing headline reads MAZEL TOV by default and can be rewritten. Tangy Limes suggests lines such as ZAYDE ONLY CRIED TWICE or TODAY YOU ARE A MAN. BEDTIME IS STILL 10.

How a card is made

The sender opens tangylimes in a phone or computer browser and picks a card. The site asks for photos: one group photo where every face can be seen, or one photo per person. Tangy Limes finds each face, cuts it out and sets it on a dancer. The face is the photo itself. Nothing about it is redrawn or changed by AI, so a parent with reading glasses still has the reading glasses. The only thing that moves is the mouth, which opens and closes on the words of the song. The dancers, the sets and the music are made with AI.

The sender then taps to choose who goes on which dancer, types the names for the opening titles, and can type over the big headline that closes the card. If a cutout clips a bit of hair, the editor lets the sender paint it back. The whole card plays with the real faces before any payment. Nobody needs an account to watch the preview.

For these cards, a photo from the family group chat works, including the one where an uncle's eyes are half closed, since each face is cut out on its own.

Photo tips

The best results come from photos where each face points toward the camera, the mouth is visible and the light is even. Sunglasses, heavy shadows and faces turned to the side make the cutout harder. Group photos work, and so do screenshots from video calls. Tangy Limes runs the face cutout in the browser on the sender's device.

Happy Baptism Day and New Citizen

Happy Baptism Day takes three faces and is set at a garden party after church, with white tablecloths, flowers and balloons, then a shady tree, a riverbank picnic and string lights at golden hour. The gospel song includes "Your grandma cried, your godma cried, the choir sang out loud," and ends with "Save me some potato salad!" It was written with godparents and grandparents in mind.

New Citizen takes two faces and starts at a stone government building lined with American flags, then moves to a backyard barbecue with red, white and blue bunting and a city street with fireworks at dusk. The song lists the paperwork, the lines and the civics test, and ends: "Welcome, citizen! Welcome home! This whole country's now your own!" The closing line is "Now pass the apple pie!"

These four cards sit on the congratulations shelf, which now has 10 cards. The others include You Got the Job!, where two dancers high-five in an office full of confetti, Home Sweet Home, a housewarming card with a kick line among the moving boxes, You Did It, Big Shot, a disco graduation card, and No More Mondays, a retirement card with a conga line on a cruise ship deck.

Sending it

A finished card can be downloaded as an MP4 or sent as a share link. The link opens a plain web page where the video plays, so it works in a text message, an email, WhatsApp or a family group chat, and the person watching installs nothing and signs in to nothing. Most cards run about 40 seconds: an intro with the names, four dance scenes, then the headline. A share link can go into the family thread after the service. With the parents' agreement, the MP4 can also go to the DJ for a slideshow at the party.

Price and the Black Friday code

A card costs $1.99, paid once. Three cards cost $4.99. There is no subscription, no membership and nothing that renews. Through November 30, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern, the code BFCM2026 takes 25% off at checkout, which makes one card $1.49 and three cards $3.74. Hanukkah 2026 begins at sundown on Friday, December 4. The site has 2 Hanukkah cards for the same families. Latke Party takes three faces and moves from a dining room with blue and silver streamers and a glowing menorah to a kitchen with a mountain of sizzling latkes. Happy Hanukkah is a vertical phone card for one face or two, with dreidels and a giant spatula. The 3-card price covers a mitzvah card and both Hanukkah cards.

Questions and answers

Is there a funny bar mitzvah card that is respectful of the ceremony? Yes. Both cards are set at the party afterward, and the jokes are about the aunties, the cake and the thank-you notes.

How many faces go in the card? Three, one per dancer. The sender chooses which face takes the solo.

Is the song a traditional hora melody? No. Each card has an original klezmer pop song written for it.

Can grandparents send it from another city? Yes. Their faces can go on the dancers, and the share link plays on any phone.

Availability

Mazel Tov, Bar Mitzvah, Mazel Tov, Bat Mitzvah, Happy Baptism Day and New Citizen are live now at /cards/congrats, with more detail at /blog/bar-mitzvah-bat-mitzvah-video-cards. Visitors can request a card for an occasion that is not covered yet.

About Tangy Limes

Tangy Limes () is a video greeting card site made by Jeje Studios () and built by Joseph Charles Epstein. It went live on October 18, 2026, and has 100 cards across birthday, anniversary, Christmas, Hanukkah, Thanksgiving, New Year, love, congratulations and anti-card shelves, plus remixes. Each card puts real faces, cut from photos, on AI-made dancers singing an original AI-made song. Cards cost $1.99, or 3 for $4.99, with no subscription and no app.