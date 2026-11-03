Transform Wire Media Launches Free Event Promotion For Coaches, Yoga Teachers And Wellness Professionals Worldwide

MENAFN - GetNews) The international industry publication offers free editorial listings for group coaching programs, yoga retreats, meditation workshops, mindfulness courses, and wellness events with confirmed dates.

Zagreb, Croatia - November 3, 2026 - Transform Wire Media, an international publication covering coaching, yoga, meditation, mindfulness, and wellness, has launched a free event promotion service that allows professionals worldwide to submit upcoming group coaching programs, yoga retreats, meditation workshops, wellness events, and professional training programs for editorial publication.

The service provides an alternative to paid event advertising for independent professionals and organizations seeking to promote upcoming activities beyond their own websites and social media channels. Both free and paid events are eligible for free publication during the introductory period.

Free Promotion for Group Coaching Programs, Yoga Retreats and Wellness Events

Life coaches and coaching organizations can submit upcoming online group coaching programs, coaching workshops, and scheduled professional training courses. Yoga teachers, meditation instructors, and mindfulness trainers can promote retreats, online classes, workshops, and teacher training events with confirmed dates.

The service is also available to retreat organizers, wellness centers, holistic practitioners, and personal development educators offering eligible online or in-person events.

Approved submissions receive a dedicated, publicly accessible event page containing essential information, including the event description, dates, organizer details, a featured image, and a direct link to the official registration or booking page.

Listings remain published for up to three months or until the event concludes, whichever comes first.

An Additional Way to Reach Potential Participants

For independent coaches, yoga teachers, and wellness professionals, promoting a new program can be challenging when advertising budgets are limited or existing audiences are small.

Transform Wire Media's event listings provide another online location where interested individuals can learn about upcoming programs and access registration information.

Each approved listing also creates a separate public reference to the event, making its details available to visitors and potentially discoverable through search engines and AI-powered search tools. Publication does not guarantee search visibility, AI recommendations, or participant registrations.

The service is intended for scheduled events with confirmed dates, rather than general advertising for ongoing coaching or wellness services. All submissions are subject to editorial review and must meet the publication's event submission guidelines.

Organizers worldwide can review the requirements and submit eligible events through Transform Wire Media's official event promotion page:

About Transform Wire Media

Transform Wire Media is an international industry publication covering coaching, yoga, meditation, mindfulness, holistic health, wellness, personal development, and transformational education. The publication features industry news, professional interviews, educational articles, industry trends, and upcoming events, alongside media visibility services for professionals and organizations working in these fields.