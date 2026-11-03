Four Ukrainian Films To Be Screened At Tallinn International Film Festival

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Film Academy reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

PÖFF is one of the most prestigious film festivals in Northern Europe and is accredited as an A-category festival by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF).

This year, Ukrainian cinema will be represented in several of the festival's competition programs.

Yuliia Honcharuk's documentary To Die to Live, a co-production of Ukraine, Latvia and Slovakia, will compete in the Doc@PÖFF Baltic Competition section.

Hlib Feldman's short live-action film Another Day in the Metal Box has been selected for the Shorts Live-Action Competition 3 program.

Yuliia Haleta's short drama Before Dawn will compete in the young talents section, Shorts New Talents Competition: Live-action 2.

The Ukrainian-Lithuanian documentary Living On by Nerijus Mileriūs tells the story of three Ukrainian veterans who, after captivity, injuries and combat-related trauma, are searching for new meaning and opportunities. The film will have its world premiere as part of the Doc@PÖFF Baltic Competition.

A special program titled Standing with Ukraine will also be held as part of the festival, aimed at supporting Ukraine and drawing international attention to Ukrainian stories.

“The participation of our filmmakers in international competitions creates new opportunities for professional cooperation and the development of Ukrainian cinema, while strengthening its presence in the global film industry,” experts noted.

UkrainianFestival kicks off in Poland on Nov 2, with 50s to be screened in 12 cities

As reported by Ukrinform, the world premiere of director Yevhen Titarenko's documentary I Don't See Death was held at the Ji International Documentary Film Festival in the Czech Republic.

Photo: Ukrainian Film Academy