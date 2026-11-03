MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Forbes Highlights Costa Rica's Luxury Mountain Haven for Crowd-Free Travel appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The definition of luxury travel is undergoing a fundamental shift. Today, high-end travel is no longer just about staying in five-star resorts or paying for lavish itineraries-it is increasingly measured by time, tranquility, and access to destinations free from overwhelming crowds.

That is the main takeaway from a feature published by Forbes travel journalist Wendy Altschuler, which focuses on how travelers can leverage “shoulder season“ travel to experience world-class destinations without the friction of peak-season tourism.

Highlighting top global spots for slow, crowd-free travel, Forbes featured Rancho Pacífico -an adults-only luxury mountain retreat tucked high in the tropical rainforest along Costa Rica's Pacific coastline.





What Is the“Shoulder Season” Advantage?

In the tourism sector, the shoulder season refers to the transition period between high and low demand months. Traveling during these windows offers several distinct benefits:



Greater Availability: Easier access to flight options, luxury accommodations, and local excursion bookings.

Fewer Crowds: Shorter lines, quieter national parks, and uncrowded beaches. Better Rates: Occasional seasonal pricing perks across boutique properties and tour operators.

Forbes notes that escaping the logistical pressures of peak demand is a luxury in itself. However, the author cautions that weather planning is essential, particularly in tropical regions like Costa Rica where weather varies dramatically between dry and green (rainy) seasons.





The Spotlight on Rancho Pacífico

Located in the mountains overlooking the South Pacific coast, Rancho Pacífico caught Forbes' attention as an ideal retreat for couples looking to unplug, reconnect, and immerse themselves in nature.





Expanding the Journey: Nearby National Parks

Beyond the hotel property, Forbes suggests exploring Costa Rica's diverse coastal and rainforest ecosystems across three iconic national parks along the Pacific slope:

Renowned globally for its unmatched biodiversity and primary rainforest trails.Famous for its coastal marine protection, whale-watching opportunities, and signature“Whale Tail” sandbar formation.A world-favorite destination combining accessible rainforest trails with white-sand beaches.

The feature also highlights beach horseback riding as a prime low-impact activity for taking in the Pacific scenery.





Costa Rica's Growing International Acclaim

his latest feature adds to a growing list of international accolades celebrating Costa Rican ecotourism:



Travel + Leisure (September): Highlighted Costa Rica as a premier destination for older adults seeking active wellness, hot springs, and low-impact nature travel.

Forbes Culinary Spotlight (September): Featured La Fortuna, praising high-end restaurants and hotels incorporating native ingredients into modern gastronomy. National Geographic Traveller UK Reader Awards: Named Costa Rica Best Adventure Destination (ahead of New Zealand and Iceland) and Best Responsible Tourism Destination (ahead of Norway and Sweden).

The post Forbes Highlights Costa Rica's Luxury Mountain Haven for Crowd-Free Travel appeared first on The Costa Rica News.