Fuel Prices On 4 November: Check How Much Petrol, Diesel, And CNG Cost In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru - Full List
While the export duty on petrol has been eliminated, the export levy on diesel has been hiked from ₹8.50 per litre to ₹11.50 per litre.
The variation in fuel prices across major cities and states is due to several factors, including local taxes (Value Added Tax or VAT), freight charges, and other localised factors. Global oil prices have fluctuated amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East; despite this, domestic retail prices have continued to be unchanged.Also Read | Petrol and diesel prices today, Nov 3: How much does fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai? Check the latest petrol and diesel prices in your city on 4 November:Oil swings after two-day decline
Oil prices fluctuated on Tuesday (local time) following a two-day decline as traders weighed mixed signals on the trajectory of the US-Iran peace talks. West Texas Intermediate (WTI ) traded near $97 a barrel after hovering in a range of around $5. Brent, on the other hand, closed below $104.Also Read | Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 26 October
Citing a diplomat, Bloomberg reported that both Iran and the United States are still reviewing fresh proposals from mediators on how to resolve their differences. In a post on X, Iran's national security chief said that Washington's response has so far been“not satisfactory.”
The latest diplomatic efforts come amid weeks of heightened tensions, with Tehran stepping up attacks on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz and US President Donald Trump warning of renewed strikes following the midterm elections. Earlier on Monday, oil prices fell on signs of progress; however, choppy trading returned on Tuesday.
Brent, the global benchmark, has climbed over 70% this year as the nine-month conflict disrupted flows from the Persian Gulf and upended energy markets. As a result, diesel and gasoline prices have also rallied, including in the US, potentially influencing the outcome of the midterms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment