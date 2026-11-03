Democrat James Talarico Secures Early Lead In Texas Senate Election

Democrat James Talarico Leads in Texas Senate Race

Democrat James Talarico has registered a significant early lead in the Texas Senate race, winning the early vote in the battleground county of Tarrant by 21 percentage points, as Democrats also recorded early gains in several key Senate contests across the United States in the 2026 midterm elections.

According to CNN, Talarico, the Democratic Senate nominee in Texas, secured a substantial advantage in Tarrant County, which includes Fort Worth and has traditionally been regarded as one of the state's major Republican strongholds. The early result is particularly notable, as the county voted for US President Donald Trump by a five-percentage-point margin in the 2024 presidential election.

Early Results Across Battleground States

CNN reported that Tarrant County, once known as Texas' biggest Republican-leaning county, had also backed Democratic Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke in 2018, although O'Rourke carried the county by less than one percentage point before narrowly losing the statewide contest. While Talarico has established an early advantage in the county, attention remains on the Dallas suburbs, which are also being closely watched in the Texas Senate contest, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, Democrats have registered victories and leads in several other Senate races, according to the latest figures reported by CBS News, with contests in New Hampshire, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia showing Democratic candidates ahead.

Key Democratic Gains

In New Hampshire, Democrat Chris Pappas won the Senate race against Republican John Sununu, according to CBS News. With 20 per cent of the votes counted, Pappas secured 86,678 votes, accounting for 60.4 per cent, while Sununu received 54,378 votes, or 37.9 per cent.

In Georgia, Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff retained his Senate seat after defeating Republican Mike Collins, with CBS News projecting his victory. With 57 per cent of the votes counted, Ossoff had secured 1,618,461 votes, representing 63.4 per cent, compared with Collins' 935,829 votes, or 36.6 per cent.

North Carolina also showed a substantial lead for Democrat Roy Cooper in the Senate contest against Republican Michael Whatley. According to CBS News, Cooper had received 1,501,539 votes, accounting for 66.8 per cent, with 56 per cent of the votes counted.

In Virginia, Democratic Senator Mark Warner was also leading Republican Bert Mizusawa. CBS News reported that Warner had secured 948,912 votes, or 58.1 per cent, while Mizusawa had received 680,879 votes, accounting for 41.7 per cent, with 44 per cent of ballots counted.

The emerging results across these states highlight the competitive nature of the 2026 midterm elections, with several Senate contests drawing national attention as voters decide the balance of power in Congress. Texas, in particular, remains a closely watched battleground, with Talarico's early performance in Tarrant County drawing attention because of the county's previous Republican voting record. However, the Dallas suburbs remain an important area to watch as the count progresses.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)