Kazakhstan's Crude Oil Exports To Greece Rise 7.13% In Eight Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan exported 2.96 million tonnes of crude oil and crude oil products obtained from bituminous minerals to Greece in January-August 2026, up 7.13% compared with the same period of 2025, when exports totaled 2.76 million tonnes.

This is according to Trend's calculations based on data from the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan.

In value terms, exports of this commodity group to Greece increased by 25.06% year-on-year to $1.93 billion from $1.54 billion. Greece accounted for 6.3% of Kazakhstan's total export volume and 6.41% of its total export value during the first eight months of 2026.

In August 2026 alone, Kazakhstan exported 523,394 tonnes of crude oil to Greece, valued at $449.55 million.

Overall, Kazakhstan exported 46.96 million tonnes of crude oil and crude oil products obtained from bituminous minerals in January-August 2026, down 3.65% from 48.74 million tonnes in the same period of 2025. In value terms, exports of this commodity group increased by 16.31% to $30.09 billion from $25.87 billion a year earlier.

During the reporting period, Kazakhstan's trade turnover with Greece amounted to $1.97 billion, up 22.05% from $1.62 billion in January-August 2025.

Kazakhstan's exports to Greece totaled $1.93 billion, up 24.67% from $1.55 billion in January-August 2025. Meanwhile, imports from Greece totaled $42.71 million, down 37.36% from $68.18 million in the same period of 2025.

The figures indicate that crude oil and crude oil products obtained from bituminous minerals accounted for nearly all of Kazakhstan's exports to Greece.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover reached $102.96 billion in January-August 2026, up 12.8% in nominal terms compared with the same period of 2025.

Exports totaled $60.39 billion, increasing by 19.5% in nominal terms, while imports reached $42.57 billion, up 4.5%.

Crude oil and crude oil products obtained from bituminous minerals accounted for 49.8% of Kazakhstan's exports in January-August 2026. Other major export commodities included refined copper and unwrought copper alloys (6.4%), radioactive chemical elements and radioactive isotopes (5.1%), copper ores and concentrates (4.4%), and ferroalloys (2.2%).

Passenger cars and other motor vehicles accounted for the largest share of imports, at 3.3%. Other major imported commodities included telephone equipment (2.7%), pharmaceutical products (2.5%), petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons (2.4%), and electric generating sets and rotary converters (2.2%).

Italy was Kazakhstan's largest export destination, accounting for 18% of exports, followed by China (17.6%), Russia (8.5%), Türkiye (7.9%), France (6.1%) and the Netherlands (5.9%).

Russia was Kazakhstan's largest import partner, accounting for 31% of imports, followed by China (29.8%), Germany (4.6%), the United States (3.9%), South Korea (2.5%) and Türkiye (2.1%).