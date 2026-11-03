FWPS Financial Blueprint Set To Launch On Kickstarter This Thursday November 5Th

Building a community of entrepreneurs, developers and investors

As we work to build a network of communities

Marcus Carlos Harris - Founder FWPS Financial Blueprint

About First World Peoples Solutions First World Peoples Solutions (FWPS) is an educational initiative focused on financial literacy

- Marcus Carlos HarrisNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- First World Peoples Solutions (FWPS ) is preparing to introduce its FWPS Financial Blueprint to the public through Kickstarter this Thursday, November 5, 2026.Led by Marcus C. Harris, Certified Financial Educator, the initiative focuses on making practical financial education more accessible to individuals and entrepreneurs seeking to better understand their financial position and prepare for future opportunities.The FWPS Financial Blueprint is built around an important idea: financial knowledge becomes more valuable when people have practical resources to help them apply what they learn.Through educational workbooks and structured learning materials, the project explores areas such as financial assessment, budgeting, organizing financial records, understanding cash flow, and preparing for business funding opportunities.For entrepreneurs and small business owners, having a clearer understanding of financial records, obligations, and funding requirements can be an important part of making informed business decisions.Building a Stronger Foundation Through Financial EducationThe FWPS vision extends beyond a single educational resource. It is about encouraging greater financial awareness, helping people approach financial decisions with more confidence, and making useful financial knowledge easier to understand and apply.The initiative also emphasizes responsible financial practices and the importance of understanding the opportunities, responsibilities, and limitations involved in financial and business decisions.As the launch approaches, FWPS is inviting supporters, entrepreneurs, and individuals who value financial education to follow the campaign and help bring this vision to life.The Kickstarter Launch Is Almost HereThe FWPS Financial Blueprint officially launches on Thursday, November 5, 2026.Supporters will be able to explore the project, learn about its educational resources, and choose from a range of campaign reward levels.The team encourages interested individuals to visit the campaign page, share the announcement, and become part of the initiative.Campaign InformationProject: FWPS Financial Blueprint...+1(917) 685-3077 /. +1(718) 573-6189Organization: First World Peoples Solutions (FWPS)Founder: Marcus C. Harris, Certified Financial EducatorLaunch Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026Platform: Kickstarter

Marcus Carlos Harris

First Word Peoples Solutions LLC

+1 917-685-3077

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FWPS Financial Blueprint Set to Launch on Kickstarter This Thursday November 5th News Provided By First Word Peoples Solutions LLC November 04, 2026, 01:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Education



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.