OAKHOUSE Named A Category Finalist At Coliving Awards 2026, An International Award For The Coliving Industry

Dai Katayama (second from left), General Manager of the Cross-Border Business Development Division at OAKHOUSE, speaks in a panel discussion at Coliving Conference 2026 at Hoxton Docks, London

Dai Katayama of OAKHOUSE (center) on stage during the panel discussion at Coliving Conference 2026

The panel at Coliving Conference 2026, where Katayama introduced Japan's share house market and OAKHOUSE's approach to community management

Dai Katayama exchanges views with international coliving operators and investors at Coliving Awards 2026

Coliving operators and investors from around the world, mainly from Europe, gathered at Coliving Conference 2026 in London

Large-scale coliving facility "Social Residence Fussa" earns recognition, sharing a Japan-born model of community-based living with the world

TOSHIMA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OAKHOUSE Co., Ltd. (OAKHOUSE), one of the largest share house and coliving operators in Japan, has been named a finalist in the "Coliving Operator of the Year (Scale Up)" category at Coliving Awards 2026, an international award for the coliving industry. The recognition went to its 160 room share house "Social Residence Fussa," and OAKHOUSE is contributing this Japan-born model of community-based living with the world.

The awards ceremony and the concurrent international conference "Coliving Conference 2026," held on October 14 and 15, 2026, at Hoxton Docks in London, brought together coliving operators and investors from around the world, mainly from Europe. Dai Katayama, General Manager of the Cross-Border Business Development Division at OAKHOUSE, spoke in a panel discussion and shared with the world the knowledge of coliving management and community building that the company has cultivated in Japan over more than 30 years.

Comment from Speaker Dai Katayama

"Long before the term 'co-living' became widespread, a lifestyle that integrated housing with human connections had already taken root in Japan in the form of“share houses.” Global attention is now shifting from occupancy rates to questions such as 'How can residents be encouraged to keep living here?' and 'How can the maturity of a community be measured?' I feel that the world is finally coming closer to the themes OAKHOUSE has been working on for many years. With this presentation as a first step, we will continue to share our operational uniqueness with the world."

"Social Residence Fussa" Recognized as a Flagship Project

OAKHOUSE entered "Social Residence Fussa" in the category as its flagship project, and the property was nominated as a finalist. In addition to private bed rooms, Social Residence Fussa offers extensive shared facilities, including a large kitchen, lounge, coworking space, gym, music studio, social cafe club space, inner courtyard, and two large baths resembling hot springs. This OAKHOUSE property embodies the concept of“enjoying the very act of living,” where residents from diverse backgrounds foster a sense of community through daily interactions and events.

Pioneering Japan's Coliving Market for More Than 30 Years

Since its founding in 1992, OAKHOUSE has operated share houses in Japan for more than 30 years. The company currently directly manages more than 5,000 rooms at over 200 locations, has welcomed a cumulative total of more than 70,000 residents, and is home to people of more than 100 nationalities. With no deposit, key money, guarantor, or renewal fee, fully furnished rooms, a month-to-month lease starting from one month, and English-language support, OAKHOUSE has built a system that makes it easy for diverse residents from Japan and abroad to live in its properties.

Sharing Japan's Experience at Coliving Conference 2026

At the concurrent "Coliving Conference 2026," operators and investors from around the world discussed the current state and future potential of coliving. Katayama spoke on a panel, introducing the characteristics of Japan's share house market and the community management approach that OAKHOUSE has pursued for many years. Exchanges with operators and investors from various countries also provided an opportunity to learn about trends in overseas markets.

Future Outlook

Drawing on the management experience we have cultivated in Japan, OAKHOUSE will continue to provide living environments where people from diverse backgrounds can live together and interact. The company will also share its Japan-born knowledge of coliving and community management with the world and explore the possibilities of new ways of living through collaboration with the global coliving industry.

About Oakhouse Co., Ltd.

For more than 30 years, OAKHOUSE has provided housing services mainly for foreign nationals coming to Japan. There is no deposit, key money, guarantor, or renewal fee; all rooms are furnished; residents can move in for as little as one month; and English support is available from the first inquiry through contract signing. The company operates in areas with strong demand for long-term stays by foreign nationals, such as the Tokyo metropolitan area, Kyoto, and Osaka, and is well regarded for offering the appeal of coliving in a multinational environment, with more than 400 events held each year. The company motto is "Enjoy living."

URL:

Contact for This Release

OAKHOUSE Co., Ltd. Contact: Dai Katayama (...)

Room search website:

Dai Katayama

Oakhouse Co., Ltd.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OAKHOUSE Named a Category Finalist at Coliving Awards 2026, an International Award for the Coliving Industry News Provided By APOC Co., Ltd. November 04, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.