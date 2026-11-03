Jaishankar Highlights India's Digital Public Infrastructure At CHOGM

India's Digital Infrastructure Model at CHOGM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday highlighted India's digital public infrastructure (DPI) model and its role in promoting good governance, financial responsibility and economic opportunities while representing the country at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026 in Antigua and Barbuda. Addressing the Commonwealth Heads of Government Executive Session, Jaishankar also highlighted India's recent free trade agreements (FTAs) and ongoing negotiations, saying such arrangements would contribute to predictable trade and resilient supply chains.

In a post on X, the External Affairs Minister said India's experience with digital public infrastructure demonstrated how technology could expand opportunities and democratise economies.“Honoured to represent India at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Executive Session. Highlighted the value of digital public infrastructure for good governance and financial responsibility. Has helped democratize our economies by expanding opportunities. The Indian example is instructive. Also spoke about India's recent FTAs and other negotiations underway in that regard. Such understandings will contribute to predictable trade and resilient supply chains,” Jaishankar said.

Diplomatic Engagement in Antigua

The minister arrived in Antigua and Barbuda to participate in the high-level Commonwealth gathering, where he was received at the airport by Foreign Affairs Minister Everly Chet Greene and Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Charles Fernandes.“Delighted to arrive in Antigua and Barbuda for #CHOGM2026. Touched by the gesture of FM Everly Chet Greene and Tourism & Civil Aviation Minister Charles Fernandes, receiving me at the airport. Look forward to engagements here,” Jaishankar said in a separate post on X.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting is being held in St John's from November 1 to 4 under the theme,“Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth”. The summit brings together leaders and representatives from Commonwealth member countries to discuss shared priorities, including economic development, trade, climate action and international cooperation.

Pre-Summit Ministerial Discussions

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Secretary (West) Sibi George addressed the Pre-CHOGM Commonwealth Foreign Ministers Meeting in St John's ahead of the leaders' summit. According to the MEA, George emphasised the need for the Commonwealth to focus on tangible and people-centric outcomes. These included democratising technology for development, strengthening climate action and disaster resilience, and championing reformed multilateralism to advance the organisation's shared interests and values.

Strategic Economic Focus

India's focus on digital public infrastructure reflects its experience in developing technology-enabled platforms for public service delivery and financial inclusion. New Delhi has increasingly highlighted its digital governance initiatives as a model for expanding access to services and supporting inclusive economic growth. Jaishankar's remarks on FTAs also underscore India's efforts to strengthen economic partnerships through trade agreements and negotiations with international partners. Such arrangements are aimed at improving market access, facilitating commerce and creating more predictable trade conditions.

The minister's participation in CHOGM follows his visit to the United States, where he attended the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta on October 30 and 31, participated in a QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting and held bilateral engagements with counterparts.

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