Iran Exempts Ships From India, China, Iraq, Qatar From Hormuz Transit Restrictions: Lawmaker

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 4 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Iran has exempted ships from India, China, Iraq and Qatar from transit restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, a senior Iranian lawmaker said Tuesday, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Amir Hayat Moqaddam, deputy chairman of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told the Iranian Students' News Agency that vessels from the four countries were allowed to pass through the strategic waterway.

"We have currently exempted India, China, Iraq and Qatar from transit restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz. Ships from these countries pass freely, and the Americans do not intercept them either," he said.

Hayat Moqaddam said the exemptions reflected mutual interests between Iran and the countries involved.

He said Tehran was facilitating the passage of Indian ships to enable Iran to import medicines from India.

The exemption for Chinese vessels was intended to secure Beijing's political support, he added.

Hayat Moqaddam said Iran collected transit fees from Indian and Chinese ships but allowed Qatari vessels to pass without charges.

He did not specify whether Iraqi ships were required to pay transit fees.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world's most important shipping routes, carrying large volumes of oil and gas from Gulf countries to international markets.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb 28, 2026.

A ceasefire was reached in April, but fighting between Washington and Tehran resumed in July as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict stalled.

--NNN-ANADOLU