Housing Must Be Part Of Ukraine's Strategy To Overcome Demographic Crisis Korniienko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniienko said this at the First Annual Housing Conference (AHC 2026), an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We have a demographic problem, and we talk about it often. [...] We must build housing not simply because we need to build it and the industry needs to make money, but because we want to improve the demographic situation in Ukraine. This cannot be done without housing," Korniienko said.

He noted that more than one million families had lost their homes as a result of the full-scale war. According to Korniienko, the eOselia affordable mortgage program has demonstrated that people are willing to invest in housing when the terms are clear.

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At the same time, he said that addressing the demographic crisis also requires developing other financial instruments that, unfortunately, have not been properly introduced over the 35 years of Ukraine's independence. These include mortgage lending, the development of insurance programs, funded pension schemes, and mobilizing household savings.

"We need to build trust in these instruments so that people will invest in public and private funds," Korniienko said.