From Test Bench To Field Fleet: Senior Mechatronics Engineer Qiaozhi Wang On Building Reliable Agricultural Robots

MENAFN - GetNews)- As robots move out of the lab and onto working farms, the hardest problems change. A platform that performs well in a demonstration must also power on reliably every morning, tolerate dust, heat, and vibration, and be maintained by people who did not build it. Closing that gap depends on systems integration: making mechanical, electrical, computing, and software subsystems behave as one machine.

Qiaozhi Wang works on exactly that problem. Since joining Bonsai Robotics as a Senior Mechatronics Engineer in June 2026, she has focused on the reliability and integration of the company's Amiga robotic platform, working at the interface between hardware engineering, outside suppliers, and the autonomy software team.

Resolving a fleet-level battery issue

Her most consequential work so far began during testing, when battery packs supplied by an outside vendor had trouble sustaining a steady vehicle power-on sequence. Wang led the response end-to-end, coordinating with the vendor's engineers, directing debugging on Bonsai's side, and managing the Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) process.

Working with the vendor, she helped refine the criteria the battery management system (BMS) uses to confirm a successful power-on. The resulting firmware update has been deployed on 225 new production units, with rollout to more than 100 units already in the field underway. She also documented the diagnostic and root-cause process as a standard operating procedure, giving the team a consistent reference for future battery issues.

"With a fleet in the field, a fault that appears once on the bench can appear dozens of times on farms," Wang said. "The goal is to fix it at the level where it stops recurring, which in this case was the power-on logic itself."

Connecting hardware and autonomy software

Wang also built a workflow for producing and maintaining the platform's URDF (Unified Robot Description Format) model, the machine-readable description of a robot's structure, joints, and sensor placement that autonomy software depends on. The workflow turns mechanical design data into a standardized model with a defined handoff process. As hardware configurations change, the autonomy team keeps a consistent reference, reducing the risk of mismatches between what the software assumes and what is physically built.

Validating hardware before it reaches the fleet

She built and maintains the test bench used to bring up new compute and sensor hardware before fleet integration. This includes integrating the NEXCOM ATC 3750 in-vehicle computer with its cabling, camera control units, and peripherals. Catching issues on the bench keeps them out of production units. Alongside this work, she leads updates to the Amiga system diagrams and hardware documentation so that technical records match the hardware being built and shipped.

Why reliability matters for agricultural robotics

U.S. agriculture faces persistent labor shortages, and autonomous field equipment is increasingly seen as part of keeping farms productive. Farm robots only help, however, if they are dependable at scale. A machine that fails to start during a narrow harvest window, or a fleet that cannot be updated consistently, quickly loses growers' trust. Practices such as root-cause-driven fixes, fleet-wide firmware rollouts, and accurate hardware-software interface definitions are what move agricultural robotics from pilot programs into everyday use.

Contributing to research evaluation

Beyond her industry role, Wang was invited to serve as a peer reviewer for Engineering Applications of Artificial Intelligence and received written acknowledgment from the journal's editors for her reviews. The role brings hands-on deployment experience to the evaluation of applied AI and robotics research.

Before joining Bonsai Robotics, Wang worked on mining robotics systems and concept vehicle development. Across these roles, her work has centered on the same question: what it takes for a complex electromechanical system to perform reliably outside the lab.(By Chen Jianing)

About us

Qiaozhi Wang, P.E., is a California-licensed Professional Engineer and Senior Mechatronics Engineer at Bonsai Robotics, with over 9 years of experience in robotics, autonomous systems, and electromechanical engineering. She previously held engineering positions at General Motors and OffWorld, contributing to advanced concept vehicle development and autonomous robotic mining technologies. A named inventor on a published U.S. patent application involving robotic mobility systems, Wang holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University. Her work focuses on advancing intelligent robotic systems and translating complex engineering concepts into practical applications.