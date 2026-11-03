MENAFN - GetNews) Two studies of more than 20,000 answers from ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Google AI Overviews and four other AI engines find the industry's own evidence missing from LLM answers about local communities

NEW YORK, NY - November 3, 2026 - Five Blocks, the reputation management firm, today released the second of two studies on how AI engines and large language models (LLMs) describe data centers. How AI Describes Data Centers, published November 2, compares data centers with five energy industries, from pipelines to solar farms. How AI Describes 25 of the Largest AI Data Center Projects, published today, covers Stargate, Meta Hyperion, xAI Colossus and 22 more US campuses. Five Blocks asked eight AI engines the same questions every day in September 2026.

Residents, officials, reporters and investors now often read an AI answer first. The studies show what those answers say, whose sources they use, and where generative engine optimization (GEO) and answer engine optimization (AEO) can help the industry be heard.

Key findings on the industry



83% of rated answers on data centers' challenges with neighboring communities were one-sided criticism, the same as oil and gas pipelines. Solar farms: 35%.

ChatGPT was the exception, one-sided in 1 of 12 rated community answers. Claude and Google AI Overviews were one-sided in 12 of 12, Gemini in 11 of 12.

None of 238 answers on community challenges cited a data center trade association. Data center companies' own websites appeared in 55% of environmental answers and in none of 476 community answers.

Key findings on 25 of the largest projects



None of 1,200 rated project overviews was negative, but 55% of answers on a project's challenges were.

More than 8 in 10 of those answers were negative for Fermi America's Project Matador, Meta Hyperion, Stargate and Vantage Lighthouse. Google AI Mode was negative in 88% of challenges answers, Google AI Overviews in 77%, Gemini in 61% and Claude in 46%. ChatGPT: 6%.

"AI has become the first town hall meeting a data center ever faces, and right now the industry is not in the room," said Sam Michelson, Founder and CEO of Five Blocks. "ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Google build their answers from think tanks, universities, advocates and reporters. Companies that publish clear local facts where LLMs look can change the story."

Read the studies

How AI Describes Data Centers:

How AI Describes 25 of the Largest AI Data Center Projects:

About Five Blocks

Since 2003, Five Blocks, a digital reputation management firm, has helped companies and their leaders shape how they appear on Google and Wikipedia, and now in ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and other LLMs through GEO and AEO. Five Blocks works with data center projects to make sure they present themselves at their best on Google, in LLMs and on Wikipedia. Its IMPACT and AIQ platforms track tens of thousands of brands daily. Learn more at fiveblocks or send an email via ....

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