Quebec, Canada, November 3, 2026

Joe Rogan Backs ZComfor, an Anti-Snoring Mouthguard Brand Bringing a New Approach to Better Sleep

The podcast host's partnership with the sleep wellness company highlights growing interest in practical, non-invasive solutions to everyday snoring.

Health & Wellness

Joe Rogan, host of The Joe Rogan Experience and longtime advocate for fitness, recovery, and wellness, has partnered with ZComfor, a sleep-wellness company specializing in anti-snoring mouthguards designed to help adults manage everyday snoring through a simple, adjustable oral appliance.

The collaboration follows Rogan's own public discussion of his use of a mandibular advancement mouthpiece to manage snoring and sleep apnea.

On of The Joe Rogan Experience, alongside guest Dr. Rhonda Patrick, Rogan described the device in detail:

"I got a mouthpiece. It's amazing, yeah. It's a mouthpiece that has a tongue depressor. And for me, my problem is my neck is very thick.... The mouthpiece, the sleep apnea mouthpiece, it sits in my mouth, and the tongue depressor keeps my tongue from sliding back and closing my airway."

-Joe Rogan, JRE #147 - Dr. Rhonda Patrick

What Makes the ZComfort Mouthguard Different?

ZComfort is as an accessible alternative for adults looking to address uncomplicated snoring without purchasing expensive equipment.

The mouthguard uses a mandibular advancement design, positioning the lower jaw slightly forward during sleep to help maintain an open upper airway.

The company would highlight three key features:



An adjustable fit designed for overnight comfort.

A compact, travel-friendly design. A non-invasive option for adults looking to reduce snoring.

Mandibular advancement devices can help reduce snoring in some individuals, although suitability and effectiveness vary. Persistent snoring, particularly when accompanied by breathing interruptions, warrants medical assessment.

A Partnership Built Around Everyday Sleep Wellness

Rather than targeting professional athletes or high-performance routines, ZComfort's marketing centers on everyday adults seeking more comfortable nights and fewer disturbances for their partners. The partnership with Rogan introduces the brand to a broader audience already engaged in conversations about sleep health and practical wellness.

About ZComfort

ZComfort anti-snoring mouthguard is a device worn in the mouth while sleeping to help reduce snoring. It works by gently positioning the lower jaw forward, helping keep the airway open and allowing air to flow more freely during sleep. Learn more at.