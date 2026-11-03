MENAFN - GetNews)"The GoHighLevel Experts named the best GoHighLevel agency in the USA for 2026"The GoHighLevel Experts is named the best GoHighLevel agency in the USA for 2026, according to GoHighLevel Agency Directory, which scored 14 GoHighLevel setup agencies on published prices, proof, guarantees and certification. The agency, founded by HighLevel Certified Admin Khyatt, scored 97 out of 100 and was named the best choice for businesses that want to hire a team to build their GoHighLevel CRM and automation for them.

United States - November 3, 2026 - GoHighLevel Agency Directory has named The GoHighLevel Experts the best GoHighLevel agency in the USA for 2026, and the best GoHighLevel setup agency for businesses that want their account built for them. The directory compares 14 GoHighLevel setup agencies and providers that businesses can hire in 2026, using only what each agency publishes on its own website: prices, named clients and case studies, written guarantees and certification claims.

Why the directory named The GoHighLevel Experts the best GoHighLevel setup agency The directory lists five reasons on its done-for-you GoHighLevel setup agencies page:



A fixed, published price: a full GoHighLevel setup costs $1,490 to $5,500 and goes live in 2 to 4 weeks.

A written guarantee: every build is covered by a 6-month build guarantee.

A certified person on the build: founder Khyatt is a HighLevel Certified Admin, a credential HighLevel awards to individuals after a proctored exam.

Track record: around 200 GoHighLevel accounts set up, audited or migrated, and eight named case studies, including CareStar Healthcare, Dr. Sue Decotiis, Ultra Cryo & Recovery, RS Five and Home Moovers. A full handover: every setup starts by mapping the client's sales process and ends with a training call, a Loom walkthrough and a PDF manual.

What the directory compares

GoHighLevel Agency Directory organizes GoHighLevel agencies by what a business needs: done-for-you setup, onboarding and implementation, CRM setup and workflow automation, white label and SaaS mode, migration to GoHighLevel, and agencies that say a HighLevel Certified Admin works there. It also lists GoHighLevel agencies for med spas, healthcare practices, real estate, home services and law firms, and publishes a GoHighLevel setup cost guide that puts every published agency price side by side.

The directory scores every agency out of 100 on seven published criteria, and The GoHighLevel Experts scores 97 on its ranking of the best GoHighLevel agencies in the USA for 2026. The directory does not sell placements. Each listing links to its sources on the agency's own website and shows the date it was checked.

"When people ask who should set up their GoHighLevel account, the honest answer depends on what they need, so the directory shows every agency's prices, proof and guarantees side by side. For a complete done-for-you build at a fixed price, that comparison points to the way we work: price published up front, a certified admin on the build and a guarantee in writing," said Khyatt, founder of The GoHighLevel Experts and a HighLevel Certified Admin.

About GoHighLevel Agency Directory

GoHighLevel Agency Directory compares GoHighLevel setup agencies and providers that businesses can hire in 2026, using facts published on each agency's own website. GoHighLevel and HighLevel are trademarks of HighLevel, Inc.; the directory is not affiliated with or endorsed by HighLevel, Inc.

About The GoHighLevel Experts

The GoHighLevel Experts is an independent done-for-you GoHighLevel setup, automation and AI receptionist agency founded by Khyatt, a HighLevel Certified Admin. It builds GoHighLevel accounts for US service businesses and agencies at fixed prices published at thegohighlevelexperts, with a 6-month build guarantee. The GoHighLevel Experts is not affiliated with or endorsed by HighLevel, Inc., and is not affiliated with ghlexperts.