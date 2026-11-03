Funny Christmas Ecard Where The Family Sings: Tangy Limes Adds Elf Hats, Santa Hats And Antlers

MENAFN - GetNews)"A frame from Ugly Sweater Party on Tangy Limes: three dancers in an elf hat, a Santa hat and antlers, with green "?" heads where the family's photos go."Tangy Limes () makes a funny Christmas ecard where the family sings: each relative's real face goes on a dancer at an ugly-sweater party, now in an elf hat, a Santa hat or antlers, for $1.99 a card or 3 for $4.99, with no subscription and no app.

New York, NY - November 3, 2026 - Tangy Limes () makes a funny Christmas ecard where the family sings: each relative's real face, cut from a photo, goes on a dancer in an ugly sweater, an elf costume, matching pajamas or reindeer antlers, singing an original Christmas song. The Christmas shelf holds 7 cards with room for up to four faces, and cards cost $1.99 each, or 3 for $4.99, with no subscription and no app. Christmas falls on Friday, December 25, 2026.

Each card is a short music video, about 40 seconds long. One face goes on each dancer, so a family picks the card with as many dancers as there are people to include. The faces are taken from photos as they are, and only the mouths move, timed to the lyrics. The full card plays free with the family's faces before anyone pays.

The Christmas cards

Ugly Sweater Party takes three faces. It starts at an office holiday party with tinsel on everything, then moves to a living room where a toy train circles the tree, a rooftop with an inflatable Santa and a kick line, and a snowy backyard bonfire. The dancers wear light-up sweaters with pom-poms. The song begins, "You wore the sweater with the reindeer nose."

Holly Jolly Family takes four faces. The family dances in matching plaid pajamas and fuzzy slippers by a huge tree, throws snow in a yard full of inflatable snowmen, and bakes gingerbread in a kitchen covered in flour. The verse admits, "The cookie is burned, the cat's in the tree."

Elf Dance Party takes four faces and puts the family in green felt elf tunics, pointy collars and curly-toed shoes with jingle bells. The scenes are Santa's workshop at the North Pole, stacked with wrapped presents, and a candy cane forest with gumdrops and falling snow. The song opens with "Hey, it's Elf O'Clock."

Holiday Boy Band takes four faces and parodies a late-1990s boy band video: matching all-white outfits on a stage with fake snow and lasers, ugly sweaters by a fireplace, green workshop costumes, neon ski suits at a snowy resort and a dinner table with a giant gingerbread house. Its headline reads HAPPY HOLIDAYS instead of MERRY CHRISTMAS.

Merry & Bright takes four faces and has a gospel sound. The family dances in matching green pajamas by a tree in gold lights, in a kitchen with trays of cookies and a holiday ham, in a snowy front yard and by the fireplace. The chorus is "Merry and bright, merry Christmas to everybody tonight."

Meowy Christmas fits two people and two pets. A corgi in a Santa suit, a husky and a gray tabby dance on their hind legs beside the family, some in reindeer antlers and bell collars. Pet faces are cut from photos the same way as people's. Merry Christmas is a vertical card made for phones, with one face or two, and goes from a living room tree to a snowy street, a kitchen with a gingerbread house and a fireplace hung with stockings.

How a card is made

The sender opens tangylimes in a phone or computer browser and picks a card. The site asks for photos: one group photo where every face can be seen, or one photo per person. Tangy Limes finds each face, cuts it out and sets it on a dancer. The face is the photo itself. Nothing about it is redrawn or changed by AI, so a parent with reading glasses still has the reading glasses. The only thing that moves is the mouth, which opens and closes on the words of the song. The dancers, the sets and the music are made with AI.

The sender then taps to choose who goes on which dancer, types the names for the opening titles, and can type over the big headline that closes the card. If a cutout clips a bit of hair, the editor lets the sender paint it back. The whole card plays with the real faces before any payment. Nobody needs an account to watch the preview.

For Christmas cards, the faces can come from last year's holiday photo, a screenshot from a video call, or a picture from the family group chat. Any photo works as long as each face is visible and pointed roughly at the camera.

Photo tips

The best results come from photos where each face points toward the camera, the mouth is visible and the light is even. Sunglasses, heavy shadows and faces turned to the side make the cutout harder. Group photos work, and so do screenshots from video calls. Tangy Limes runs the face cutout in the browser on the sender's device.

Families, offices and long lists

Families use the cards in place of a printed photo card or as a greeting for relatives who are far away. Grandparents who cannot travel can still appear on the dance floor if their photo is in the card. Offices use the four-face cards for a team greeting to clients; Holiday Boy Band reads HAPPY HOLIDAYS for companies that prefer it.

Tangy Limes also sends one card to a whole list with each person's name in it. The sender adds a list of names and email addresses or a CSV file, and each person gets a copy that says "For Sarah" at the start and "Happy holidays, Sarah!" at the end. List sends cost $2 more for up to 10 people, $4 for 25, $6 for 50 and $10 for 100, on top of the $1.99 card. By the company's count, stamps alone for 100 mailed paper cards cost $82.

The closing headline on every card can be rewritten. Families have used it for a last name, a year, or a line such as WE MISS YOUR COOKING.

Sending it

A finished card can be downloaded as an MP4 or sent as a share link. The link opens a plain web page where the video plays, so it works in a text message, an email, WhatsApp or a family group chat, and the person watching installs nothing and signs in to nothing. Most cards run about 40 seconds: an intro with the names, four dance scenes, then the headline. A Christmas card can go into the family group chat on Christmas morning, or out at midnight on Christmas Eve, without mail deadlines.

Price and the Black Friday code

A card costs $1.99, paid once. Three cards cost $4.99. There is no subscription, no membership and nothing that renews. Through November 30, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern, the code BFCM2026 takes 25% off at checkout, which makes one card $1.49 and three cards $3.74.

Hanukkah, Thanksgiving and New Year

The same site has 2 Hanukkah cards, including a latke party card, 2 Thanksgiving cards and 2 New Year cards, so one family photo can carry a family through the season. Hanukkah 2026 begins at sundown on Friday, December 4. Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 26.

Questions and answers

How many faces fit on a Christmas card? Up to four. Holly Jolly Family, Elf Dance Party, Holiday Boy Band and Merry & Bright take four, Ugly Sweater Party takes three, and Meowy Christmas takes two people and two pets.

Can the dog or cat be in it? Yes. Pet faces are cut out the same way as people's, and Meowy Christmas was made for families with pets.

Can a company send one card to all of its clients? Yes. A list send puts each client's name in a separate copy of the same card, up to 100 people for $10 plus the card.

Can the card say Happy Holidays? Yes. Holiday Boy Band and Ugly Sweater Party already say HAPPY HOLIDAYS, and any headline can be rewritten.

Is there a deadline to send? No. A link can go out on Christmas Day itself.

Availability

All 7 Christmas cards are live now at /cards/christmas, with a summary page at /funny-christmas-ecard-family-singing. New cards are added often, and visitors can request a card from the site.

About Tangy Limes

Tangy Limes () is a video greeting card site made by Jeje Studios () and built by Joseph Charles Epstein. It went live on October 18, 2026, and has 100 cards across birthday, anniversary, Christmas, Hanukkah, Thanksgiving, New Year, love, congratulations and anti-card shelves, plus remixes. Each card puts real faces, cut from photos, on AI-made dancers singing an original AI-made song. Cards cost $1.99, or 3 for $4.99, with no subscription and no app.