Vitalityfit Launches Free Browser Extension For Online Pharmacy Price Comparison In Germany

MENAFN - GetNews)"Vitalityfit logo"Vitalityfit, the independent price comparison for medicines, supplements and health products, has released a free Chrome and Edge extension that compares German online pharmacy prices by product name, PZN or EAN.

Augsburg, Germany - November 3, 2026 - Vitalityfit (vitality-fit), the independent price comparison for medicines, supplements and health products, has released a free browser extension for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. It shows what a product costs across more than 50 German online pharmacies and shops, looked up by product name, PZN (the German pharmacy product number) or EAN barcode. The extension needs no account and carries no analytics or tracking.

The same product often sells at different prices from one online pharmacy to the next. Vitalityfit compares the offers on about 250,000 product pages and groups them by pack size, so shoppers compare like with like. The new extension brings that comparison into the browser.

What the extension does:



Price lookup: type a product name, PZN or EAN. It shows the three cheapest offers for the chosen pack size, with shop, delivery time, availability and price, plus a link to all offers.

Right-click search: select a product name on any web page and choose "Compare prices".

Watch list: save products and pack sizes, see whether a price has dropped since saving, and get an optional notification when it falls. Price on shop pages (off by default): on a shop's product page, the extension icon shows the lowest known price for exactly that pack.



Privacy was a design rule. The extension sends only the search text, a PZN or EAN, or a product key to vitality-fit, never the page address, other page content or cookies. The watch list and search history stay in the user's browser.

Prices are not queried in real time and may have changed. The extension gives no medical advice and contains no affiliate links.

"People usually find a product in one shop and never see what it costs elsewhere," said Eugen Petrosean, founder of Vitalityfit. "With the extension, a PZN or a product name is enough to compare the prices of German online pharmacies on the spot, without an account and without being tracked."

The extension draws on the same price data as the website. On vitality-fit, shoppers can also compare a whole basket across shops including shipping costs, follow a product's price history and set price alerts. Developers can use the data through a free public price API, and AI assistants such as Claude and ChatGPT through an MCP server, both without an API key.

The extension is free and available now in German and English. It works in Chrome and Edge version 120 or later.



Overview:

Chrome Web Store: Microsoft Edge Add-ons:



About Vitalityfit

Vitalityfit (vitality-fit) is an independent price comparison site for medicines, supplements and health products sold by German online pharmacies and shops. It is run by Xealti UG (haftungsbeschränkt) in Augsburg, Germany, and has operated since 2019. Its mission is to make prices across German online pharmacies transparent, so shoppers can see what a product costs elsewhere before they buy. The site is funded by commissions from partner shops.