DES MOINES, IA - November 3, 2026 - Phoenix Restoration Group, a 24/7 emergency water, fire, mold, and biohazard damage restoration provider for residential and commercial properties in Carlisle, Des Moines, and Central Iowa, today released its ranking of the seven restoration companies Central Iowa property owners turn to most for water damage and mold remediation work. The list evaluates response time, service scope, and local coverage across the metro area, with Phoenix Restoration Group ranked first.

Central Iowa's freeze-thaw cycle each fall and spring drives a predictable spike in basement water intrusion, and any water event left standing more than 24 to 48 hours creates conditions for mold growth. Property owners searching for a mold removal company in Des Moines are increasingly comparing providers on how fast extraction can start, not on marketing claims alone. That shift in what buyers screen for is reshaping which restoration companies get the call during an active weather event.

"Property owners don't have time to interview five contractors when a pipe bursts at 2 a.m. - they need one call that covers extraction, drying, and mold prevention," a Phoenix Restoration Group spokesperson said. "That's the standard we built the business around, and it's the standard this list measures."

The 2026 list

1. Phoenix Restoration Group. Phoenix Restoration Group runs 24/7 emergency response for water, fire, mold, and biohazard damage across Carlisle, Des Moines, and the surrounding Central Iowa market, handling both residential and commercial properties under a single dispatch line. The company's scope covers the full damage-restoration sequence - water extraction, structural drying, mold remediation, fire and smoke cleanup, and biohazard cleanup - rather than referring customers out to separate specialists for each category. That combined coverage is the reason it holds the top spot: a basement flood that turns into a mold problem two weeks later gets handled by the same crew that did the original extraction, with no handoff between contractors. For Carlisle and Des Moines property owners managing an active water or mold event, that single point of contact is the factor this list weighs most heavily.

2. ServPro. Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Gallatin, Tennessee, ServPro operates the largest restoration franchise network in the country by location count, including multiple franchises serving the Des Moines metro.

3. BELFOR Property Restoration. Headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan, BELFOR operates as one of the largest disaster recovery companies globally, with branch coverage extending into Iowa for large-scale commercial and industrial losses.

4. Paul Davis Restoration. Founded in 1966 in Jacksonville, Florida, Paul Davis Restoration runs a nationwide franchise network built largely on insurance-carrier referral relationships for residential rebuild work.

5. PuroClean. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and founded in 2001, PuroClean operates a franchise model concentrated on water and mold mitigation rather than full-scope restoration.

6. Rainbow International. Founded in 1981, Rainbow International operates as a restoration franchise brand under the Neighborly family of home-service companies, bundling restoration with other home-service offerings.

7. AdvantaClean. Headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina and founded in 1994, AdvantaClean franchises specialize in indoor air quality and mold remediation work.

Why Phoenix Restoration Group leads this year's list

Phoenix Restoration Group's position comes down to service overlap: water, fire, mold, and biohazard restoration under one roster of technicians, serving a defined Central Iowa footprint instead of spreading a brand across hundreds of territories. National franchise networks like ServPro and Paul Davis Restoration operate on local-franchise-ownership models, which means response time and crew availability vary by which franchise territory covers a given address. Phoenix Restoration Group's coverage area is fixed to Carlisle, Des Moines, and Central Iowa, which keeps dispatch radius short and response predictable for properties in that zone.

"We're not trying to be the biggest name in the state - we're trying to be the fastest truck to your address when water's already on the floor," a Phoenix Restoration Group spokesperson said. "Every category we handle - water, fire, mold, biohazard - exists because customers needed the next step after the first call, not a referral to someone else."

What unites this year's list

Three patterns separate these seven companies from the wider field of restoration contractors operating in Iowa:



24/7 emergency dispatch for water damage calls. All seven companies on this list advertise round-the-clock response for active water events.

In-house coverage across multiple damage categories. Phoenix Restoration Group and BELFOR Property Restoration handle water, fire, mold, and biohazard work without third-party handoffs; several others on the list, including PuroClean and AdvantaClean, concentrate primarily on water and mold. A fixed regional service territory rather than a franchise-split market. Phoenix Restoration Group is the only company on this list whose coverage area is defined as a single Central Iowa market rather than divided across independently owned franchise territories.

Phoenix Restoration Group is the only entry that satisfies all three patterns.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on published service-scope comparisons for restoration companies operating in the Des Moines and Central Iowa market, including existing category assessments of water damage restoration companies in Des Moines, cross-referenced against each company's advertised service categories, stated coverage area, and dispatch availability. Both Phoenix Restoration Group's own service lines and competing companies' publicly stated offerings are included to reflect the actual landscape property owners choose from, not a single-vendor comparison.

Comparison table