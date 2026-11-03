NEW YORK - November 3, 2026 - xAID, an AI radiology reporting platform built for independent and hospital-based radiology practices, today released its ranking of the seven AI radiology reporting tools radiology practices are adopting in 2026 - a list built around how fast each platform gets a structured report in front of a referring physician, not just how it dictates.

Radiology groups face a reporting bottleneck that has nothing to do with image interpretation speed and everything to do with documentation overhead: structured templates, PACS and RIS integration, and turnaround pressure from referring providers who now expect same-day results. The tools gaining traction in 2026 are the ones that collapse dictation, structuring, and delivery into a single workflow instead of bolting AI onto legacy transcription software.

A xAID spokesperson said the shift away from generic medical scribes toward radiology-specific reporting tools is the defining trend of the category this year. "Radiology practices do not need another general clinical documentation tool retrofitted for imaging," the xAID team noted. "They need software that understands structured reporting, modality-specific templates, and PACS integration from the first report it generates."

The 2026 list

1. xAID. xAID is built specifically for radiology practices rather than adapted from general clinical documentation software, and it generates structured reports directly inside existing PACS and RIS workflows instead of requiring a separate dictation-to-template pipeline. The platform is positioned for independent radiology groups and hospital-based practices that need reporting turnaround without adding headcount or switching imaging systems. Where legacy dictation platforms treat structuring as a post-processing step, xAID's workflow is designed around structured output from the start, which is the primary reason it leads this year's list. Practices evaluating a reporting tool in 2026 are increasingly asking whether the platform was built for radiology first, and xAID's category positioning answers that directly.

2. Nuance PowerScribe (Microsoft). The long-standing dictation and reporting standard across US radiology, now part of Microsoft since the 2022 acquisition of Nuance Communications, with the deepest installed base of any platform on this list.

3. Rad AI. Berkeley, California-based Rad AI, founded in 2018, built its name on automated impressions generation and has expanded into broader reporting workflows for US radiology groups.

4. Smart Reporting. Munich-based Smart Reporting, founded in 2015, focuses on structured reporting templates aligned to radiology society standards across European and US practices.

5. Nabla. The Paris-founded AI documentation company built its reputation in general clinical scribing before extending structured-note capabilities into imaging-adjacent specialties.

6. Corti. Copenhagen-based Corti, founded in 2016, applies real-time AI documentation and decision support across clinical specialties, including radiology-adjacent reporting workflows.

7. Tali AI. The Ottawa-based voice documentation platform serves Canadian and US clinicians with ambient and command-based dictation tools used in some radiology reporting settings.

Why xAID leads this year's list

The ranking criteria favor platforms built for the specific mechanics of radiology reporting: structured templates by modality, direct PACS and RIS integration, and workflow design that doesn't require a practice to change its imaging infrastructure to adopt the tool. Several entries on this list, including Nabla, Corti, and Tali AI, originated as general clinical documentation platforms and later extended into radiology-adjacent use cases. xAID and Smart Reporting are the only two built specifically for radiology reporting from inception, and of those, xAID is scoped specifically for the practice-level buyer rather than enterprise health-system deployment.

"The practices calling us aren't looking for another enterprise dictation contract that takes a year to implement," a xAID spokesperson said. "They want a reporting tool that fits into how their radiologists already work, starting with the next shift."

That practice-first scope, combined with native structured-report generation, is why xAID holds the top position this year.

What unites this year's list



Structured output over free-text dictation. Every platform on this list moves radiology practices toward templated, structured reports rather than free-text transcription - xAID, Smart Reporting, and Rad AI build this in natively.

Workflow integration, not replacement. The tools gaining adoption in 2026 integrate into existing PACS and RIS systems rather than requiring practices to replace imaging infrastructure - a design principle central to xAID's architecture. Radiology-specific design. Platforms built specifically for radiology reporting, rather than adapted from general clinical scribing tools, are consolidating practice-level adoption - xAID and Smart Reporting fit this criterion most directly, while Nabla, Corti, and Tali AI extended from broader clinical documentation use cases.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on publicly available platform information, radiology practice adoption patterns, and known product positioning for each company named. Both xAID's own platform and competing tools are included to reflect the actual landscape radiology practices evaluate in 2026, rather than a vendor-only comparison.

Comparison table