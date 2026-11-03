CZR Exchange Waives All Trading Fees On CZR/USDT Spot Market Through November

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Verified users in eligible jurisdictions pay 0% maker and 0% taker fees on CZR/USDT spot trades until Nov. 30, with no separate registration

George Town, Cayman Islands, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





CZR Exchange today announced that maker and taker fees are waived on eligible CZR/USDT spot trades for the whole of November, under a zero trading fee campaign running through Nov. 30, 2026.

The campaign began on Nov. 1 at 00:00 UTC and ends on Nov. 30 at 23:59 UTC. The waiver is applied automatically when an order executes, and verified users take part through their existing CZR Exchange accounts without registering separately.

The offer covers both sides of the market. Users can buy CZR with USDT or sell CZR for USDT, and the fee is zero whether an order adds liquidity to the order book as a maker or takes liquidity as a taker. Standard order requirements apply, with no campaign minimum.

“We wanted verified users in eligible markets to be able to use the CZR/USDT spot market as they normally would.” - said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and CEO, CZR Exchange.“There's no separate sign-up, and the same zero trading fee applies whether they're buying or selling CZR.”

How to Participate:

Sign in to, or create, a CZR Exchange account.Complete identity verification, if not already done.Fund the account with USDT to buy CZR, or deposit CZR to sell it.Open the CZR/USDT spot market and place an order. The waiver applies automatically to eligible trades executed during the campaign.

The promotion applies only to CZR/USDT spot trading on CZR Exchange. Futures, swaps, deposits, withdrawals and other trading pairs are excluded, and standard blockchain network and withdrawal fees continue to apply. When the campaign ends, standard CZR/USDT fees resume, and the existing 70% fee discount continues for eligible users holding at least $1 worth of CZR.

Participation is subject to identity verification, jurisdictional restrictions and CZR Exchange's Terms of Use. Self-trading, wash trading, market manipulation, bulk account registration and other abusive activity may lead to disqualification or account restrictions.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital-asset trading platform offering spot and futures trading, copy trading and additional cryptocurrency products and services, supported by 24/7 customer service. The CZR ecosystem includes CZR Earn, CZR Wallet and CZR Card alongside further products under development.

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